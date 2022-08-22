Leo Grande beats box office performance anxiety

Can we find a titbit of positive Australian news? Yes we can.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, the Genesius Pictures self-empowerment film about grown-ups and their desires, directed for a UK crew by Adelaide’s Sophie Hyde, took $544,000 for week one off 216 screens to total $1.02m after adding previews.

Read: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – a sex work film that really works

It has just beaten How to Please a Woman, the other broad appeal mature sex film which opened with $501,000 on 292 screens back in May. This weekend, How to Please a Woman boosted its $2.32m take by $5,700, after 14 weeks.

Read: How to Please a Woman review – sex work comedy with ups and downs

We will see how far Leo Grande can go against the record of How to Please a Woman, but its international release already puts it ahead.

As a UK production financed on that side of the world, with Cornerstone as the international sales agent, Leo Grande was released on 17 June to make $1.86m in the UK, and $1.38m in Germany, with tiny fragments elsewhere. In the US it is being handled by Searchlight, which has sold it to Hulu, thus frying its cinema opportunities in North America.

Bolstered by Emma Thompson acting her age, Leo Grande has 93% on the Tomatometer, 7.2 on IMDB and 78 on Metacritic. It looks as if The Worst Person in the World is the most successful of these light, mature films on Hulu but Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, is close behind.

Bosch and Rockit came out on 114 screens, but its Byron Bay surfing charms earnt all of $77,000, which means any investors will not be able to blow the proceeds even on a ticket for the meat tray at a surfside pub. Lee Kernaghan: Boy From the Bush used 14 screens to take $4,400 to bring the total haul to $258,000.

Read: Bosch and Rockit – much to admire in daggedly cute surf story

The other new releases

While Leo Grande did well and Bosch and Rockit slumped, Crimes of the Future arrived with David Cronenberg’s special brand of body horror to leave its audiences sickened and compulsively scratching. This film is actually a remake of the Canadian nauseator’s first film, though it is both more sophisticated and also stripped of certain elements that would now get him burnt at the stake.

Cronenberg’s films never do well here: The Fly took $3.6m in 1987 while a A History of Violence made $3.36m in 2006. Crimes of the Future produced $13,000 off eight screens, despite a standing ovation at Cannes.

Kismet launched Mark Hartley’s Girl at the Window on 45 screens to make $25,000. The few reviews are not supportive, and it won’t have an advertising budget to encourage name recognition. What’s more, the title is almost the same as Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window on Netflix.

The top ten this weekend

It is almost as if the exhibitors don’t want Bullet Train. It lost 65 screens to bring it down to 422, along with 28% of its box office, and yet it is still the top grosser with $1.31m. That is week three at number one, with $7.7m in the kitty.

Read: Bullet Train: Brad Pitt – that’s why you’re here, right?

Nope hangs onto the number two slot, though it too was rudely cropped by the exhibitors, losing a quarter of its screens to 347 and almost half its revenue. What’s more, it made all of $956,000; to hold that slot with under a million is pretty glum. The $3.17m total is way down on Bullet Train.

Read: Nope review: Jordan Peele’s most entertaining film to date

Where did those screens go? Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero scored an extra 20 in its first official weekend from Madman, which negotiated 217 screens to take $770,000 which gave it the bronze medal for the week’s take. Fine for a Japanese anime.

Over week 13, Top Gun Maverick took $700,000 to hit $88.52, while Where the Crawdads Sing added $600,000 to create a stash of $9,54m. It is doing well for that sort of flick under difficult conditions – that being the middle of a virus-haunted winter to put off audiences wanting warm and fuzzy.

Elvis v Minions around the world

Elvis is close to the end, with some cruel cuts to the screen allocation. Minions: the Rise of Gru was also released nine weeks ago, but has ended up beating the Luhrmann picture by $10m in this market.

What happened around the world? Elvis has made $390m, but Minions: The Rise of Gru has schlepped up over $1.2 billion. Not a surprise really – Minions has even scored a slot in China, which took $17m, beaten only by domestic animation title New Gods: Yang Jian with $28.4m. So the sabre rattling between Beijing and Washington has not totally destroyed the Hollywood market in China, even though it is still crippled by Covid.

Remember Ryusuke Hamaguchi? He made a small picture called Drive My Car which won at our very own Asia Pacific Screen Awards and then took the Best International Feature at the Oscars. It took $22.2m around the world, including $3.4m from North America, $13m from its home country of Japan, and a very modest $359,000 from Australia.

Since then, Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy laid its compendium of love stories in front of us, and we replied with $29,000 in 17 weeks. No US release, and $2.25m around the world which includes $1.6m from France, $275,000 from Korea and seemingly nothing from Japan. Audiences are fickle and the exhibitors are cruel.

Some streaming news

Streaming is the frenemy of cinema exhibition, made much harder to assess because the streaming companies are so secretive about their figures.

Every major film which can find a single contemporary reference will auction off the product placement rights, sometimes for gobsmacking amounts of money, sweetened even more by cross-brand mutual advertising deals.

What is happening with streamers? YouGov, the UK based research agency, has been working out the value of the product placements in Stranger Things Season Four. The company reckons the total audience across the US and the UK is 600 million, and the value of their eyeballs to the advertisers is $40m.

That is a bit under the prime Hollywood blockbusters – who will be factoring in the value of their streaming audiences as well – but not by much. Assessing the deals on individual shows will be a tense tasks as producers and streamers negotiate a deal; this is one reason why they will want shows to be in-house.

CNBC has analysed why HBO Max is removing 20 series from its catalogue, even though there is no load in keeping them up. It turns out that the formerly revered HBO Max is getting out of children’s and family entertainment to reposition itself in the new amalgam of Discovery+ and HBO Max engineered for the middle of 2023.

Parent company WarnerBros wants to shave $3b off costs, and has already whacked 14% off HBO Max. Even Sesame St is being ditched.

Just a year ago, the South Park creators did a $1.3 billion deal with ViacomCBS which puts South Park onto the new Paramount+ service. And they will get access to the Yellowstone story world.