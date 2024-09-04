News

Last Days of the Space Age, Disney+: Australian series – trailer release

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new Australian series Last Days of the Space Age, starring Radha Mitchell and Jesse Spencer.
Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley.

Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new Australian original series Last Days of the Space Age, which will premiere with all episodes at once on Disney+ on 2 October 2024.  

The eight-part series follows three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test.

Set in 1979 Western Australia, with a global beauty pageant contest creating a media frenzy and a power strike that threatens to plunge the region into darkness, history is at a turning point and everything is about to change. But that’s nothing compared to the drama these seemingly ordinary families are enduring, in a town which will never be the same.

The series is led by an all-star Australian cast with Radha Mitchell (Blueback), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and Deborah Mailman (Total Control), joined by stellar international and local talent, with Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Linh-Dan Pham (Blue Bayou), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Vico Thai (Total Control), Ines English (Dead Lucky), Jacek Koman (Jack Irish) and more.

Bharat Nalluri (Boy Swallows Universe) serves as set-up director, joined by directors Rachel Ward (Palm Beach, Devil’s Playground) and Kriv Stenders (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Red Dog).

Produced by Princess Pictures, the series is created and written by David Chidlow (Moving On, Hidden), along with writers Alice Addison (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Dot West (The Heights) and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts).

The series was filmed with the assistance of the New South Wales Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund and Screen West.

