Kubrick complete retrospective in VIC and NSW

A complete retrospective of American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s feature films has been announced in Victoria and New South Wales.

Classic, Lido, Cameo and Ritz Cinemas say they are ‘celebrating the monolithic genius’ of master director Stanley Kubrick, 25 years after his death’ in Kubrick: A Complete Retrospective, which runs from April to July.

A spokesperson for the cinemas said: ‘Kubrick’s limitless scope, obsessive control over all elements of production, and painstaking perfectionism saw him craft some of the greatest films of all time, expand the limits of visual storytelling, and cement his legacy atop the highest echelon of filmmakers, influencing the likes of Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and David Fincher.’

All 13 of Kubrick’s feature films will be presented as part of the retrospective, with select sessions in 4K, including Kubrick’s newly-restored directorial debut Fear and Desire (1953).

At Ritz Cinemas, many of the films will be screened on 35mm and 70mm prints, including Lolita (1962), Dr. Strangelove (1964), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971), Barry Lyndon (1975), Full Metal Jacket (1987) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

The 13 feature films in Kubrick’s ouvre are:

Fear and Desire (1952)

Killer’s Kiss (1955)

The Killing (1956)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Startacus (1960)

Lolita (1962)

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Barry Lyndon (1975)

The Shining (1980)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Born in New York in 1928, Kubrick’s films are celebrated for their idiosyncratic style and incredible attention to detail. He emigrated to England in 1961, where he made seminal films, including Dr Strangelove and 2001: A Space Odyssey, and died in Hertfordshire, UK, in 1999, a few days after a private screening for friends and family of his final film, Eyes Wide Shut.

The retrospective runs from 18 April to 11 July. Visit the participating venues – Classic Cinemas, Lido Cinemas, Cameo Cinemas, Ritz Cinemas – for more information.