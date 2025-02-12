Kangaroo film hops into cinemas this September

Australian feature film Kangaroo finally has a release date, with STUDIOCANAL confirming this morning that the film will be in cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on 18 September, 2025.

Kangaroo is the highly anticipated first feature film from the Australian production arm of STUDIOCANAL, produced in partnership with Bunya Productions and Brindle Films.

Directed by Kate Woods, the film is a ‘heart-warming family comedy’ about ex TV personality Chris Masterman, who becomes stranded in an Outback town outside Alice Springs. There, he teams up with 12-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. The pair form an unlikely friendship and work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning Outback community – an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.

Watch the trailer for Kangaroo:

Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon, Catching Dust, Holding the Man) stars as ex TV weather presenter Chris Masterman, alongside newcomer Lily Whiteley who stars as Charlie. They lead an ensemble of actors including Deborah Mailman (Total Control, The New Boy, The Sapphires), Wayne Blair (The New Boy, Mystery Road), Trisha Morton-Thomas (High Country, Occupation: Native), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok), Brooke Satchwell (Poker Face, The Twelve),Ernie Dingo (Bran Nue Dae, The Great Outdoors), Roy Billing (The Dish, Jack Irish), Genevieve Lemon (Population 11 , The Power of the Dog) and Bondi Lifeguard Ryan Clark (Bondi Rescue).

Screen Australia Director of Narrative Content Louise Gough said: ‘Kangaroo is a joyous, feel-good film that brings to life a uniquely Australian story about community, friendship and the beloved kangaroo, while showcasing our stunning natural environments on the big screen. Helmed by Kate Woods, with a wonderful cast and an accomplished team, I’ve no doubt this uplifting story will have audiences hopping to it here and around the world.’

‘At STUDIOCANAL, we are passionate about producing and distributing films that celebrate the magic of cinema, and Kangaro is a shining example of this,’ said Elizabeth Trotman, CEO of STUDIOCANAL Australia and New Zealand.

‘This September, we’re delighted to bring audiences across Australia and New Zealand a story that captures the heart and beauty of the Australian landscape. Set against the stunning backdrop of Alice Springs, with its endearing rescue joeys and kangaroos, this film offers a perfect school holiday experience. We hope it inspires families and audiences everywhere to dream and connect with the unique magic of Australia on the big screen.’

Kangaroo is set and filmed on location in the Australian Red Centre town of Alice Springs, on Arrernte Country, and Sydney’s Bondi Beach on the traditional land and waters of the Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal Peoples.

‘Screen Territory is delighted that audiences will be able to see Kangaroo in cinemas this September,’ said Jennie Hughes, Director of Screen Territory said.

‘Set and shot in Central Australia, the heart of the Northern Territory, KANGAROO is a crowd-pleasing delight which we look forward to showcasing to the Alice Springs community, who were so welcoming of the film. The production provided a significant economic boost to the region, for both our local screen community, and the many businesses, services and individuals who were employed.

Kangaroo is inspired by the life of Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, founder of The Kangaroo Sanctuary, Alice Springs.

The film received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Territory, with support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund.

Kangaroo is in cinemas from 18 September 2025.