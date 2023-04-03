News

Julie Eckersley, SBS, is Commissioner of the Year

Eckersley, who supervises SBS’s original scripted content, will receive the award at the Screen Forever conference in May.
3 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Julie Eckersley. Image: supplied.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced Julie Eckersley, Head of Scripted at SBS, as the recipient of the Commissioner of the Year Award at the 21st Annual SPA Awards.

Eckersley supervises the development and production of SBS’s original scripted content. Since joining the team in 2021, she has brought a fresh perspective to the broadcaster’s commissioned drama slate and a deepened commitment to connecting with new and emerging talent.

Under Eckersley’s leadership, SBS has expanded its scripted offering, including introducing half-hour drama series, has seen increased international opportunities for shows, and has introduced initiatives leaning into the commissioning team being increasingly accessible to creatives in the sector.

In her two years so far at SBS, she has commissioned four Australian dramas – Safe HomeWhile the Men Are AwayErotic Stories, and Swift Street – three of which will premiere this year, making 2023 a record year for the network in the premiere of original commissioned scripted programming, as SBS announced at their Upfront showcase last year.

The popular SBS Scripted TV Lunch is another initiative that Julie brought to fruition in 2022, providing a monthly forum for members of the SBS Scripted commissioning team to engage directly with practitioners, providing information, advice, and answering any questions about working and forging careers in the industry.

‘My role at SBS is to be a gate opener, not a gatekeeper,’ Eckersley said. ‘I am here to support our creative industry and be a conduit for getting our incredible Australian stories on screen and backing our creatives to make world-class drama.

‘I also have an incredibly talented team by my side: Donna Chang, Loani Arman, Catherine Kelleher and Penny Win. We work very closely on all that we do.

‘To be recognised by my colleagues in this way is very humbling. I work with an incredible team and have never been so excited by the amazing talent and fresh stories we have in Australia as I have been since taking on this role.’

The awards ceremony will take place at The Star Gold Coast on Friday 05 May 2023, as part of SCREEN FOREVER 37. More information.

