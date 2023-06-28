Jenny Taing OAM appointed to VicScreen board

Financial services expert Jenny Taing OAM has been appointed to the VicScreen Board.

Taing is currently a practising lawyer, serving as Special Counsel at Hive Legal where she advises in financial services law. She previously worked for global fund managing giant, Vanguard as Head of Product Implementation, and as a lawyer at Australian Securities & Investments Commission for over a decade.

Taing, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2020, also has more than 15 years’ experience participating on boards and committees across a vast range of services, including health, sports, multicultural affairs and media, including Screen Australia and Channel 31. She will work alongside current board members Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan AM, Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick AM, Greg McLean, Tiriki Onus, Blake Mizzi and President George Lekakis AO.

VicScreen’s Board are responsible for the organisation’s governance, strategy and risk management, and approving funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

‘I am so honoured and privileged to be appointed to the VicScreen Board and have the opportunity to work with such a highly esteemed team to ensure that Victoria continues to showcase the depth and diversity of its amazing local talent on the world stage, highlighting our state’s reputation,’ Taing said.

VicScreen President, George Lekakis AO said: ‘Jenny Taing’s invaluable leadership will help spearhead our state’s plan to put our screen industry at the centre of Victoria’s growth and prosperity. I look forward to working alongside her as we work towards our vision.’