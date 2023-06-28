News

 > All Screen > News

Jenny Taing OAM appointed to VicScreen board

Financial services expert Jenny Taing OAM has been appointed to the VicScreen Board. 
28 Jun 2023
ScreenHub staff

All Screen

Jenny Taing OAM. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Financial services expert Jenny Taing OAM has been appointed to the VicScreen Board. 

Taing is currently a practising lawyer, serving as Special Counsel at Hive Legal where she advises in financial services law. She previously worked for global fund managing giant, Vanguard as Head of Product Implementation, and as a lawyer at Australian Securities & Investments Commission for over a decade. 

Taing, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2020, also has more than 15 years’ experience participating on boards and committees across a vast range of services, including health, sports, multicultural affairs and media, including Screen Australia and Channel 31. She will work alongside current board members Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan AM, Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick AM, Greg McLean, Tiriki Onus, Blake Mizzi and President George Lekakis AO. 

VicScreen’s Board are responsible for the organisation’s governance, strategy and risk management, and approving funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels. 

‘I am so honoured and privileged to be appointed to the VicScreen Board and have the opportunity to work with such a highly esteemed team to ensure that Victoria continues to showcase the depth and diversity of its amazing local talent on the world stage, highlighting our state’s reputation,’ Taing said. 

VicScreen President, George Lekakis AO said: ‘Jenny Taing’s invaluable leadership will help spearhead our state’s plan to put our screen industry at the centre of Victoria’s growth and prosperity. I look forward to working alongside her as we work towards our vision.’

Related News

All Screen Career Advice Digital Education & Student News Features News Q&A Web
More
Features

What to watch in July: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Your guide for what to watch in July – whether you're streaming from home, heading to the cinema, or sampling…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Australian Production Design Guild 2023 award nominees announced

The APDG has announced its 2023 APDG Awards nominees ahead of an awards ceremony in Melbourne in August.

ScreenHub staff
News

Award-winning producer Rachel Gardner appointed to SAFC Board

The South Australian Film Corporation has announced the appointment of highly experienced and acclaimed producer Rachel Gardner to its Board. 

ScreenHub staff
Q&A

Ten tips for creating a web series that cuts through the noise

Be bold, grab attention and ask for help. Good advice on making web series from writers and producers Amanda Reedy…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Features

Australian Writers' Guild joins solidarity strike for WGA

Members of the Australian Writers’ Guild today joined Sydney-based TV and film writers in a show of solidarity for striking…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login