Ivan Sen’s Limbo trailer: first look

The official trailer has dropped for Limbo, which hits Australian cinemas on 18 May.
5 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Limbo. Image: Bunya Productions.

Bunya Productions has today debuted the trailer for auteur filmmaker Ivan Sen’s critically acclaimed outback noir Limbo, starring Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen and Nicholas Hope.

Described as a ‘poignant, intimate journey into the complexities of loss and the impact of the justice system on Aboriginal families in Australia,’ Limbo will release nationally in Australian cinemas on 18 May. Sen and Baker will tour the country in May for yet-to-be-announced advanced Q&A screenings.

Read: ScreenHub interviews Ivan Sen on sitting in silence with new feature, Limbo

Hot off the international festival circuit, screening In Competition at Berlinale – the Berlin International Film Festival, Sen’s work has been hailed as a ‘“’visually striking outback procedural’ by The Hollywood Reporter and ‘a tough, muscular film with the grit of crime, but a heartbeat of compassion,’ by The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Read: Ivan Sen on filming Loveland: ‘It was just a joy’

Limbo is the seventh feature from Ivan Sen, following the success of his 2022 sci-fi film Loveland and celebrated outback mysteries Goldstone and Mystery Road (now a popular ABC series).

The film is distributed by Dark Matter Distribution and Bonsai Film.

