News

 > News

It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All: Tilda Cobham-Hervey makes feature directorial debut

South Australian actor Tilda Cobham-Hervey's debut feature is now in production.
1 May 2025 10:37
Silvi Vann-Wall
Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Image: Matt Loxton

Film

Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Image: Matt Loxton

Share Icon

South Australian actor, writer and filmmaker Tilda Cobham-Hervey is stepping behind the camera for her feature directorial debut, It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All.

The film is currently in production in her hometown of Adelaide.

Best known for her breakout performances in 52 Tuesdays, I Am Woman and Disney’s upcoming Young Woman and the Sea, Cobham-Hervey is also no stranger to directing. Her 2018 short film A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl won the Crystal Bear for Best Short at the Berlinale – and now she’s parlaying that early success into a new chapter as writer, director, producer and star of her first feature-length drama.

Backed by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All follows Audrey, a young artist quietly unravelling until she finds solace in an unexpected friendship with Harold, an elderly care home resident. It’s billed as a tender meditation on connection, crisis, and the strange beauty that can arise from personal collapse.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey on It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All:

‘I’m incredibly grateful to have the support of the SAFC for my directorial debut,’ said Cobham-Hervey. ‘We’re so excited to be filming in Adelaide – my hometown – and to be collaborating with some of the most extraordinary local creatives, many of whom I’ve admired for years, and others I’ve grown up alongside.’

Produced by Cobham-Hervey alongside Liam Heyen (Latecomers, Jimpa), Dev Patel (Monkey Man, Lion) and Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai), the film also features executive producers Natalya Pavchinskaya and Cyna Strachan.

Behind the camera, key creatives include DOP Andrew Commis ACS, production designer Jonathon Oxlade, costume designer Renate Henschke, co-producer Carly Maple and associate producer Kate Champion – who are all South Australian creatives.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser praised the production as a ‘new original feature film from one of South Australia’s brightest rising screen talents’, adding that the agency has supported the project from its earliest stages, providing both script development and production funding.

ScreenHub: What’s on at the cinemas in May 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels MP echoed the enthusiasm: ‘It’s wonderful to see another major screen production coming to life in South Australia, especially one created and led by such an exciting local creative as Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting South Australia’s screen industry through the SAFC. These productions create jobs for skilled crew and talent and deliver significant economic and cultural benefits for the state.’

It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All is a Mad Ones and Minor Realm production with major investment from Screen Australia and S’ya Concept, in association with the SAFC. The Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund is also onboard, with Kismet handling Australian distribution.

Heyen, who met Cobham-Hervey during her I Am Woman days, said her singular creative vision was evident from the very beginning. ‘Even then, her tenacity, grace and singular way of seeing the world were impossible to miss. I can’t wait to help bring her debut feature film to audiences, who I am sure will delight in the moving story of Audrey and Harold.’

No release date for It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All has been announced yet.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Bring Her Back key art. Image: A24/Sony Pictures. Australian films in May.
Features

5+ great new Australian films in cinemas May 2025

Explore 5 new Aussie films in cinemas this May, from The Surfer to Bring Her Back.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.
Reviews

Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie review: portrait of a reclusive artist

Jenny Hicks' documentary on Dale Frank considers the charm and chagrin of the Australian contemporary artist.

Stephen A Russell
Bring Her Back. Image: Sony Pictures/A24. New movies in May.
Features

What’s on at the cinemas in May 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Catch Thunderbolts* and more in May 2025's Aussie cinema line-up. Explore the latest films this month with this guide.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Titanic. Image: Paramount Pictures. 1998 Best Picture Oscar.
Features

Oscar-winning films 1996 to 2005 and where to stream them

From Braveheart to Million Dollar Baby, Oscar-winning films from 1996 to 2005 and where you can stream them.

Paul Dalgarno
A US film shoot is coming to Australia. Image: ScreenHub/Canva
News

Major US film about NFL superstar will shoot in Victoria

The US movie about John Tuggle brings American football to Kardinia Park, and stars David Corenswet and Michael Shannon.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login