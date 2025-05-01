It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All: Tilda Cobham-Hervey makes feature directorial debut

South Australian actor, writer and filmmaker Tilda Cobham-Hervey is stepping behind the camera for her feature directorial debut, It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All.

The film is currently in production in her hometown of Adelaide.

Best known for her breakout performances in 52 Tuesdays, I Am Woman and Disney’s upcoming Young Woman and the Sea, Cobham-Hervey is also no stranger to directing. Her 2018 short film A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl won the Crystal Bear for Best Short at the Berlinale – and now she’s parlaying that early success into a new chapter as writer, director, producer and star of her first feature-length drama.

Backed by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All follows Audrey, a young artist quietly unravelling until she finds solace in an unexpected friendship with Harold, an elderly care home resident. It’s billed as a tender meditation on connection, crisis, and the strange beauty that can arise from personal collapse.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey on It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All:

‘I’m incredibly grateful to have the support of the SAFC for my directorial debut,’ said Cobham-Hervey. ‘We’re so excited to be filming in Adelaide – my hometown – and to be collaborating with some of the most extraordinary local creatives, many of whom I’ve admired for years, and others I’ve grown up alongside.’

Produced by Cobham-Hervey alongside Liam Heyen (Latecomers, Jimpa), Dev Patel (Monkey Man, Lion) and Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai), the film also features executive producers Natalya Pavchinskaya and Cyna Strachan.

Behind the camera, key creatives include DOP Andrew Commis ACS, production designer Jonathon Oxlade, costume designer Renate Henschke, co-producer Carly Maple and associate producer Kate Champion – who are all South Australian creatives.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser praised the production as a ‘new original feature film from one of South Australia’s brightest rising screen talents’, adding that the agency has supported the project from its earliest stages, providing both script development and production funding.

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels MP echoed the enthusiasm: ‘It’s wonderful to see another major screen production coming to life in South Australia, especially one created and led by such an exciting local creative as Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting South Australia’s screen industry through the SAFC. These productions create jobs for skilled crew and talent and deliver significant economic and cultural benefits for the state.’

It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All is a Mad Ones and Minor Realm production with major investment from Screen Australia and S’ya Concept, in association with the SAFC. The Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund is also onboard, with Kismet handling Australian distribution.

Heyen, who met Cobham-Hervey during her I Am Woman days, said her singular creative vision was evident from the very beginning. ‘Even then, her tenacity, grace and singular way of seeing the world were impossible to miss. I can’t wait to help bring her debut feature film to audiences, who I am sure will delight in the moving story of Audrey and Harold.’

No release date for It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All has been announced yet.