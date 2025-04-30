What’s on at the cinemas in May 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

From Thunderbolts* to The Phoenician Scheme, it’s everything new to cinemas in May 2025.

Looking for films to watch before they leave cinemas? Head to our April cinema guide first.

Australian films to watch out for this month include the Philippou brothers’ hotly anticipated Bring Her Back, art doco Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie, Nic Cage vehicle The Surfer, John Jarratt-starring Double or Nothing and Greek epic The Aegean.

1 May

An Unfinished Film

An Unfinished Film. Image: Yingfilms. New movies in May.

January 2020. A film crew reunites near Wuhan to resume the shooting of a film halted 10 years earlier, only to share the unexpected challenges as cities are placed under lockdown.

Watch the trailer for An Unfinished Film

Director: Lou Ye

Cast: Qin Hao, Mao Xiaorui, Qi Xi

Classification: M

Country: Germany/Singapore

Runtime: 107 mins

Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie

Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. New movies in May.

Documentary. The greatest look yet at a well-known artist very few have seen up close, as the titular visionary recluse invites us into his home.

Watch the trailer for Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie

Director: Jenny Hicks

Cast: Dale Frank

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 111 mins

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing

Ichika is a high school musician who is able to enter a mysterious place called ‘SEKAI’, where she and her friends express their innermost emotions through music alongside Hatsune Miku. One day after giving a live performance, Ichika meets a new Miku who she has never seen before. No matter how hard this new Miku tries to sing, she struggles to connect with the hearts of her listeners. Miku must rely on the help of others to find a way to sing again.

Watch the trailer for Colourful Stage: A Miku Who Can’t Sing

Director: Hiroyuki Hata

Cast: Saki Fujita, Asami Shimoda

Classification: PG

Country: Japan

Runtime: 105 mins

Double or Nothing

Two cousins embark on a high-energy race against the clock to find $50,000 when the mob discover one of them has been skimming from their Gold Coast workshop.

Watch the trailer for Double or Nothing

Director: Dru Brown

Cast: John Jarratt, Vince Colosimo, Steve Mouzakis

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 98 mins

Flat Girls

A coming-of-age story that depicts the love and friendship between two high school girls, both daughters of police officers. Despite differing financial circumstances, the girls share a close bond. However, their relationship is tested when a young policeman moves into their flat. As the girls navigate the complexities of life, the story delves into the challenges of growing up.

Watch the trailer for Flat Girls

Director: Jirassaya Wongsutin

Cast: Fatima Dechawaleekul, Kirana Pipityakorn

Classification: M

Country: Thailand

Runtime: 130 mins

Ghost Trail

Hamid is part of a secret group pursuing the Syrian regime’s fugitive leaders. His mission takes him to France, on the trail of his former torturer whom he must confront.

Watch the trailer for Ghost Trail

Director: Jonathan Millet

Cast: Adam Bessa, Tawfeek Barhom

Classification: CTC

Country: Belgium/France/Germany

Runtime: 106 mins

Lies We Tell

An orphaned heiress is forced to embrace her family’s dark legacy.

Watch the trailer for Lies We Tell

Director: Lisa Mulcahy

Cast: Agnes O’Casey, David Wilmot

Classification: CTC

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 89 mins

Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel. New movies in May.

After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, seven disillusioned cast-offs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Watch the trailer for Thunderbolts*

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 127 mins

Tinā

In the wake of the Christchurch earthquake, sassy Samoan mother Mareta mentors her fledgling youth choir to the finale of The Big Sing competition.

Watch the trailer for Tinā

Director: Miki Magasiva

Cast: Anapela Polataivao, Antonia Robinson, Beulah Koale

Classification: M

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 124 mins

3 May

Royal Opera: Turandot

Puccini’s captivating opera of a cold-hearted princess and her mysterious suitor. Featuring the ever-popular ‘Nessun dorma’, this opera of love and revenge is brought to life in a dazzling production. The beautiful but icy Princess Turandot (Sondra Radvanovsky) will only marry a man who can correctly answer three riddles. Those who fail are brutally beheaded. But when an unknown prince arrives, the balance of power in Turandot’s court is forever shaken, as the mysterious stranger does what no other has been able to.

Director: Andrei Șerban

Cast: Sondra Radvanovsky, Adam Palka, SeokJong Baek

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 205 mins

7 May

Björk: Cornucopia

A visually spectacular landscape of lush colours, futuristic screens and wild images of nature that comes alive with Björk’s wondrous music, as she performs live alongside musicians and choirs of flutes and voices.

Watch the trailer for Björk: Cornucopia

Director: Ísold Uggadóttir

Cast: Björk

Classification: CTC

Country: Iceland/UK/USA

Runtime: 114 mins

ArtsHub: Music review: Björk’s Cornucopia, Perth Festival

8 May

Clown in a Cornfield

Clown in a Cornfield. Image: Shudder

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker among themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time.

Watch the trailer for Clown in a Cornfield

Director: Eli Craig

Cast: Aaron Abrams, Katie Douglas, Carson MacCormac

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 mins

Emmanuelle

In this latest version of Emmanuelle Arsan’s notorious 1967 novel, Emmanuelle, a quality controller for a luxury hotel brand, arrives in Hong Kong to evaluate a hotel run by Margot, having been tasked with finding a good reason to sack her. Searching for a lost pleasure, she has numerous sensual experiences inside the hotel, and crosses path with Kei, a mysterious client with whom she becomes infatuated.

Watch the trailer for Emmanuelle

Director: Audrey Diwan

Cast: Noémie Merlant, Will Sharpe, Jamie Campbell Bower, Naomi Watts

Classification: MA

Country: France

Runtime: 105 mins

Monsieur Aznavour

From his poor childhood to his rise to fame, from his triumphs to his failures, from Paris to New York, discover the exceptional journey of an artist. Intimate, intense, fragile and indestructible, devoted to his art until the very end, here is one of the most immortal singers of all time: Monsieur Aznavour.

Directors: Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Bastien Bouillon

Classification: M

Country: Belgium/France

Runtime: 134 mins

Ocean with David Attenborough

Ocean with David Attenborough. Image: Silverback Films/Open Planet Studios. New movies in May.

David Attenborough explores the planet’s undersea habitats, revealing the greatest age of ocean discovery and emphasising the ocean’s vital importance while exposing its problems and highlighting opportunities for marine life recovery.

Directors: Colin Butfield, Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey

Cast: David Attenborough

Classification: PG

Country: UK

Runtime: 105 mins

Shadow Force

Kyrah and Isaac were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love and, in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Watch the trailer for Shadow Force

Director: Joe Carnahan

Cast: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 104 mins

Sylvanian Families The Movie

In the enchanting village of Sylvania, Freya, a sweet Chocolate Rabbit girl, tackles two fun tasks for the Star Festival: picking the ‘Tree of the Year’ and finding a birthday gift for her mother. With her adorable animal friends, she goes on a joyful adventure, learning about friendship and giving.

Watch the trailer for Sylvanian Families

Director: Kazuya Konaka

Cast: Yuina Kuroshima, Inori Minase

Classification: G

Country: Japan

Runtime: 66 mins

9 May

Lilly

A suspense drama based on the life of Fair Pay activist Lilly Ledbetter.

Watch the trailer for Lilly

Director: Rachel Feldman

Cast: Patricia Clarkson, John Benjamin Hickey, Thomas Sadoski

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 93 mins

10 May

The Chosen: Last Supper (Parts Two and Three)

As Jesus speaks to a massive crowd, the religious leaders attempt to trap him in his own words. Afraid of public outcry – and further embarrassment – Caiaphas resolves to arrest Jesus quietly at night. Only one problem: no one knows how to find him … but they may know someone who can help.

In Part Three, as Jesus’ followers gather for the Passover meal, his enemies assemble for a manhunt. And on the same night Jesus establishes his new covenant, Judas closes his biggest deal.

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Cast: Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Shahar Isaac

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 172 mins + 194 mins

14 May

Warren Miller’s 75

Stacked with unbelievable action and unexpected stories of skiing, Warren Miller’s 75 will bring fans to powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria and New Jersey.

Director: N/A

Cast: Shaun White, Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis

Classification: CTC

Country: Canada

Runtime: 120 mins

15 May

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines. Image: Warner Bros. New movies in May.

Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who may be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Watch the trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines

Director: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B Stein

Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110 mins

Hurry Up Tomorrow

A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Watch the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Director: Trey Edward Schults

Cast: The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 105 mins

La Cocina

In the sweltering back kitchen of a Times Square restaurant, undocumented cook Pedro is caught between mounting pressures at work and a complicated romance with waitress Julia. When money goes missing, suspicion spreads, igniting tensions that threaten to upend the fragile hopes of the staff.

Watch the trailer for La Cocina

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Cast: Raúl Briones, Rooney Mara, Anna Díaz

Classification: MA

Country: Mexico/Sweden/New Zealand

Runtime: 139 mins

Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red

Filmed live in Santiago, Chile, across two sold-out nights, presented in stunning 4K and immersive surround sound, the film features the live performance, as well as exclusive interviews with the band.

Watch the trailer for Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red

Director: Dan Massie

Cast: Mick Hucknall, Simply Red

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 mins

The Red Envelope

When Menn, a super-straight mugger-turned-police spy, accidentally picks up a mysterious red envelope, he is bound by a supernatural contract that forces him to wed a ghost. Fate plays an even crueller trick on him: his ‘spouse’ is not only dead, but also a cute and unapologetically progressive gay man named Titi.

Watch the trailer for The Red Envelope

Director: Chayanop Boonprakob

Cast: Putthipong Assaratanakul, Krit Amnuaydechkorn

Classification: CTC

Country: Thailand

Runtime: 127 mins

15 May

The Salt Path

The Salt Path. Image: Transmission Films

A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year-long coastal trek.

Watch the trailer for The Salt Path

Director: Marianne Elliott

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs, James Lance

Classification: M

Country: UK

Runtime: 115 mins

The Surfer

The Surfer. Image: Stan. New Australian films.

A man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. When he is humiliated by a group of locals, he is drawn into a conflict that keeps escalating and pushes him to his breaking point.

Watch the trailer for The Surfer

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Justin Rosniak

Classification: MA

Country: Australia, Ireland, UK, USA

Runtime: 100 mins

16 May

The Aegean

Greek rapper Light and British actor Nicky Dune in The Aegean. Image supplied.

A widowed Greek fisherman and a teenage refugee form an emotional bond while sailing the azure waters of the Aegean Sea.

Watch the trailer for The Aegean

Director: Jacob Richardson

Cast: Costas Mandylor, Nicky Dune, Light

Classification: CTC

Country: Australian

Runtime: 103 mins

17 May

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Image: Paramount Pictures Australia

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team continue their search for the terrifying AI known as the Entity – which has infiltrated intelligence networks all over the globe – with the world’s governments and a mysterious ghost from Ethan’s past on their trail. Joined by new allies and armed with the means to shut the Entity down for good, Hunt is in a race against time to prevent the world as we know it from changing forever.

Watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 169 mins

22 May

Funny Birds

Thrown together under tragic circumstances, three generations of women from the same family are forced to learn to live together on a small rural chicken farm in New Jersey, which generates moving and amusing situations.

Watch the trailer for Funny Birds

Director: Hanna Ladoul, Marco La Via

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Andrea Riseborough

Classification: M

Country: Belgium/France

Runtime: 93 mins

Gazer

Frankie, a young mother with dyschronometria, struggles to perceive time. Using cassette tapes for guidance, she takes a risky job from a mysterious woman to support her family, unaware of the dark consequences that await.

Director: Ryan J Sloan

Cast: Ariella Mastroianni, Marcia DeBonis, Renee Gagner

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114 mins

Lilo & Stitch (live action)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney

The wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Watch the trailer for Lilo & Stitch

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Cast: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Agudong

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 108 mins

Scala!!! Or, the Incredibly Strange Rise and Fall of the World’s Wildest Cinema and How It Influenced a Mixed-up Generation of Weirdos and Misfits

This feature-length big screen documentary tells the riotous inside story of the infamous sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll repertory cinema that inspired a generation during the UK’s turbulent Thatcher years.

Watch the trailer for Scala!!!

Director: Jane Giles, Ali Catterall

Cast: John Waters, Adam Buxton, Stewart Lee, James O’Brien

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 mins

29 May

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical

A musical tribute to the iconic Janis Joplin, exploring her musical journey and the influences that shaped her, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith

Director: Randy Johnson

Cast: Mary Bridget Davies, Sharon Sexton

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 130 mins

Beating Hearts

Local rebellious teenager Clotaire falls for his schoolmate Jackie, but gang violence leads him to a darker destructive path. After years apart, the star-crossed lovers discover that every path they’ve taken leads them back together.

Director: Gilles Lellouche

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, François Civil, Mallory Wanecque

Classification: MA

Country: Belgium/France

Runtime: 166 mins

Bring Her Back

Following the death of their mother, a brother and sister are introduced to their new sibling by their foster mother, only to learn that she has a terrifying secret.

Watch the trailer for Bring Her Back

Director: Michael Philippou, Danny Philippou

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia/USA

Runtime: 104 mins

The Phoenician Scheme

The Phoenician Scheme. Image: Focus Features

The story of a family and a family business.

Watch the trailer for The Phoenician Scheme

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 mins

ScreenHub: Best new shows streaming this week on Max, BritBox, Stan, Netflix, Paramount+, Shudder, Prime and more