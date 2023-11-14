Inside Out 2 trailer racks up most views in Disney history

On Friday, Disney and Pixar uploaded the first teaser trailer for Inside Out 2, a sequel to 2015’s Inside Out.

Within 24 hours, the trailer had racked up 157 million views, making it the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history. The previous record holder was 2019’s Frozen 2.

The teaser brings viewers back into the mind of the now teenage Riley as her emotions – Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust – try to keep up with her new feelings.

Watch the trailer for Inside Out 2 below:

‘We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2,’ said Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar. ‘When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions – those little voices inside your head – there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film.’

Docter added that director Kelsey Mann and team ‘have done such a great job with Inside Out 2, expanding the world and introducing new emotions that we’re very anxious for audiences to discover.’

‘We couldn’t be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far,’ he said. ‘Thank you to all who have checked it out – we can’t wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to cinemas next winter.’

The trailer also now has 78 million views on TikTok.

Fans have already begun talking about the introduction of a brand-new emotion, Anxiety.

The frazzled, orange emotion – voiced by Maya Hawke – will join Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Inside Out 2 hits Australian cinemas on June 13, 2024.