Sydney Film Festival at 70: full 2023 program revealed

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has unveiled the program for its 70th edition of the festival, which will feature 200+ films from Australia and the world.

Opening with Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy, SFF will be screening new and acclaimed films at various venues from 7-18 June.

Read on for our picks of the festival …

Australian gems

Opening night film: The New Boy

Drama. To kick things off with cocktails and canapes, SFF’s opening night film is The New Boy. Warwick Thornton’s latest film, which was selected for Cannes, features a cast including Cate Blanchett, Deborah Mailman, Wayne Blair, and newcomer Aswan Reid. Set in 1940s Australia, The New Boy has been described as a captivating story of spirituality and survival.

The film opens with a courageous Aboriginal boy (Reid) engaged in a battle with the police. Despite his valiant efforts, he is eventually subdued and sent to a remote monastery that serves as a home for orphaned boys, overseen by Sister Eileen (Blanchett).

The compassionate nun has a calming effect on the boy, who also forms meaningful relationships with Sister Mum (Mailman) and George (Blair), the farmland manager. But his extraordinary powers become apparent, and as Sister Eileen’s religious fervour intensifies, events begin to spiral out of control.

See it if: you want to stay up to date with one of Australia’s most talented filmmakers (and you should!)

Read: Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy wraps in South Australia

Run Rabbit Run

Thriller. In Run Rabbit Run, an Australian psychological thriller that will leave you on edge, Sarah Snook (known for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession) plays a troubled single mother whose daughter begins to exhibit concerning and unsettling behaviour, causing a growing distance between them.

See it if: you want something spine-tingling.

Read: Run Rabbit Run with Sarah Snook: first look

The Dark Emu Story

Documentary. Allan Clarke’s The Dark Emu Story, produced by Blackfella Films (First Australians, Redfern Now), delves deep into academic the controversy surrounding Bruce Pascoe’s book Dark Emu, enlightens our understanding of Australian history and provides a platform for First Nations peoples to share their story.

See it if: you’ve read Dark Emu, or haven’t yet and need an introduction

Rachel’s Farm

Documentary. In this uplifting documentary, actor-director Rachel Ward sets out to regenerate her northern NSW beef farm, with the help of experts and neighbours. For many years, her Nambucca Valley property was a family retreat, conventionally farmed by Rachel’s neighbour Mick.

The 2019 Black Summer fires spared the farm, but the near-miss – and a first grandchild – sets Rachel thinking hard about the future in Rachel’s Farm.

See it if: you’ve ever dreamt about the rural farm life.

Carmen

Drama. An Australian and French co-production starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, this visionary retelling of Carmen is an exhilarating thriller combining dance, politics and music, and features Sydney Dance Company artists.

Carmen (Barrera, In the Heights, Scream) is forced to go on the run from her Mexican desert home when her mother is killed. Crossing the border into the US, she encounters ruthless borderland vigilantes who murder immigrants. Following a violent incident, she escapes with troubled marine Aidan (Mescal, Aftersun). The pair head to Los Angeles to seek refuge with Carmen’s mother’s friend, Masilda.

See it if: you love the unique way dance moves can tell a story.

Read: Carmen trailer: NSW transformed into Mexico and US borderlands

International must-sees

Monster (Japan)

Drama. Direct from the Cannes Competition, Monster is an intense, mysterious and morally complex drama from Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters, SFF 2018; Broker, SFF 2022), told through multiple perspectives.

See it if: you love the morally grey character studies in Shoplifters and Broker, and look forward to a new Kore-eda flick in every festival.

How To Blow Up A Pipeline (USA)

Drama. How To Blow Up A Pipeline is described as a taut, compulsive ‘Tarantino-esque’ thriller, inspired by Andreas Malm’s controversial book, in which a group of environmental activists set out to sabotage an oil pipeline. Eight eco-activists get together to pull off a protest/heist involving an invasive oil pipeline.

See it if: you’re intrigued by the claims that this film will actually teach people how to blow up pipelines.

Cobweb (South Korea)

Comedy. Straight from Cannes, Kim Jee-woon’s (A Tale of Two Sisters, The Age of Shadows) Cobweb is a deliriously funny and clever film about a director obsessed with re-shooting the end of his completed film. Stars Song Kang-ho (Parasite, SFF 2019).

See it if: you love films about films.

Past Lives (USA)

Drama. In this debut film of Celine Song, a delicate, spellbinding romance is woven between two school friends explore a lingering, deep connection that appears to transcend time and distance. Past Lives reflects on the Korean concept of ‘In-Yun’: the idea that interactions in past lives can lead to meaningful or intended connections in the present.

See it if: you’re looking for the perfect date film at SFF.

Art College 1994 (China)

Animation. Liu Jian’s ‘gorgeous’ 2023 Berlinale-selected animation Art College 1994 is a slacker comedy-drama about a group of art students in China in the ’90s – a time of great change for the nation.

See it if: you loved Liu Jian’s Have A Nice Day, or are a fan of alternative animation styles

Red, White & Brass (New Zealand)

Comedy. Red, White & Brass is a film about a lie gone so wrong that one man has to invent a brass band that doesn’t exist. This hilarious true story sees Tongan rugby superfans trick their way to the Rugby World Cup by forming a marching band — despite having never played. It’s directed by Damon Fepulea’i and executive produced by Taika Waititi.

See it if: you love that cheeky New Zealand humour (and who doesn’t?).

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Documentary. Nestled in the smoky warmth of an Estonian log-cabin sauna, women commune to share naked truths and heal, in this intimate, transcendent documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood. In the sauna, Estonian women comfortably exist in their nakedness, sharing their innermost thoughts on everything from family to self-esteem, traumatic births, and sexual assault. Director Anna Hints will be at the festival.

See it if: you love intimate docos that give you insight into worlds previously unknown to you.

The Sydney Film Festival takes place from 7-18 June 2023. More information and tickets are available on the SFF website.