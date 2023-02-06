In Our Blood – four-part Australian AIDS musical drama coming to the ABC

The ABC, Screen Australia and Screen Queensland have announced a four-part musical drama series inspired by Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the early 1980s.

In Our Blood – said to be ‘coming soon to ABC TV and ABC iview’ – stars an ensemble cast led by Tim Draxl (A Place to Call Home, Summer Love), Matt Day (Rake, Harrow), Jada Alberts (Mystery Road, The Stranger), Nicholas Brown (A Perfect Pairing, Christmas On The Farm), Anna McGahan (Spirited, House Husbands) and Oscar Leal (Bump, Black Snow).

The announcement comes as Australia gets ready to celebrate Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras this month.

According to the ABC: ‘The series tells the story of people from politics, medicine and affected communities grappling separately with a terrifying new disease. With no cure in sight, they realise they must all work together to succeed, requiring something truly radical: trust. In the face of moral crusaders and public panic, these courageous, disparate groups join forces to stop the spread of AIDS and save thousands of lives.’

In Our Blood is written by Adriano Cappelleta, Jane Allen and Jonathan Gavin and produced by Hoodlum Entertainment. Fremantle are handling global distribution for the series.

Sally Riley, ABC’ s Head of Drama, Entertainment and Indigenous, said: ‘We are thrilled to be presenting this genre-defying take on an important and inspiring story. Produced by Hoodlum Entertainment and lead by an exciting ensemble cast including the superb Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts, we look forward to sharing this captivating series with ABC audiences off the back of our WorldPride programming.’

Hoodlum Entertainment’s CCO and series Executive Producer/Producer, Nathan Mayfield said: ‘We are so excited to bring this ambitious and compelling musical drama to life. Based on Adriano Cappelletta’s play and set against the backdrop of the anthemic songs of the time, In Our Blood is inspired by those in government, the LGBTQIA+ community, and benevolent supporters who together led the world in their response to AIDS in the 80s.’

In Our Blood is coming soon to ABC TV and ABC iview.