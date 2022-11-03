Live action Hercules musical will be ‘inspired by TikTok’, say Russo brothers

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) have told Variety this week that they intend to go ‘experimental’ with their new project, which is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1997 animated feature Hercules.

The Russo brothers are quoted directly in Variety as saying ‘a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution,’ and go on to say: ‘Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like?’

The Russos will produce the film, with Guy Ritchie – who lead the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin – set to direct.

‘Hey Megara, have you heard of the chrome biscuit lady?’ Image: Disney

What does a TikTok inspired Hercules musical film look like?

To be clear, we’re not sure. TikTok as a platform displays video content vertically, and is populated with short 30-60 second clips of people dancing, lip-synching, or dressing their pets up in cute costumes while the latest hit songs play over them.

The Russos think people will be keen to see ‘what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film.’

‘Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation,’ they told Variety.

The original animated Hercules is about a Greek demigod who becomes famous due to his acts of heroism – and a little help from a goat man voiced by Danny DeVito. It was also a musical, made up of Motown-inspired songs sung by an all Women of Colour chorus.

It’s likely the songs will remain the same, but perhaps be performed with updated choreography and re-mixed soundbites that will appeal to the TikTok generation. We will have to wait and see.

The live-action remake of Disney’s Hercules (1997) is currently in pre-production.