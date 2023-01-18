He Ain’t Heavy: new Australian film shooting in Perth

Award-winning Western Australian writer/director David Vincent Smith will have his feature film directorial debut with He Ain’t Heavy: a new Australian drama about a woman trying to save her brother from addiction.

He Ain’t Heavy is based on true events, and was developed from the proof-of-concept short I’m Not Hurting You. The short premiered at Sydney Film Festival and screened at numerous local and international film festivals including Flickerfest and Austin Film Festival.

The film commences shooting this Monday 23 January in Perth’s south-eastern suburbs, with major production investment from Screenwest and Lotterywest.

Who’s who

Sam Corlett (The Dry, Vikings: Valhalla, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays the lead role of Max, the troubled brother at the centre of this tense family drama.

The roles of Bev and Jade, mother and daughter, are played by Leila George (Animal Kingdom, The Kid) and Greta Scacchi (White Mischief, Looking for Alibrandi). George recently wrapped filming on Alfonso Cuaron’s Disclaimer, and is set to appear next in Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl.

‘He Ain’t Heavy provides a canvas to interrogate a real-world dilemma many families wrestle with – the price we are prepared to pay for love; a question without a simple answer,’ said writer/director David Vincent Smith.

‘I’m thrilled to be collaborating with such wonderful talent for my directing debut and humbled by the commitment they’ve already shown to the project.’

Producer Jess Parker echoed the sentiment: ‘Having Leila perform alongside her mother is something very special to us. Leila, Greta and Sam bring such an honest and personal connection to our story, portraying a family whose desperation to hold onto each other has left visible claw marks.’

West Coast Visions

Jess Parker (of Perth-based No Labels Films) is a long-time collaborator of David Vincent Smith’s, and previously produced his short films I’m Not Hurting You and Featherwight. He Ain’t Heavy marks the pair’s first foray into feature filmmaking.

‘We’re thrilled to see He Ain’t Heavy enter principal photography next week, kicking off what looks to be a bumper year of production here in WA,’ said Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall. ‘David and Jess are an incredibly talented team and we’re pleased to be supporting them as they bring their debut feature to life.’

Parker and Smith were the 2021 recipients of Screenwest’s West Coast Visions Initiative, with He Ain’t Heavy receiving $750,000 production funding.