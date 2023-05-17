News

 > Film > Feature > News

Luke Hemsworth & Morgan Freeman in Gunner – first look

Gunner is a new action film starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.
17 May 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth in Gunner. Image: Kristopher Kimlin

Share Icon

Highland Film Group has unveiled the first look at upcoming action-packed film Gunner, featuring Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld).

Gunner follows the journey of Lee Gunner (Hemsworth), a Special Ops veteran who takes his two sons on a fishing trip to rebuild their connection. However, their plans take a dark turn when the boys accidentally stumble upon a massive drug-running operation and are subsequently kidnapped by Dobbs, the son of the organization’s kingpin, Kendric Ryker (Freeman), who orchestrates everything from behind bars. With no one else to turn to, Gunner unleashes his elite combat skills, leaving a trail of chaos in his quest to rescue his sons from Ryker’s gang.

Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth in Gunner. Image: Kristopher Kimlin

The film’s cast also includes Joseph Baena (Chariot), Connor DeWolfe (Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Sean Rogers (The Flash), Yulia Klass (Survive the Game), John Hickman (Jiu Jitsu), Gary Wood (Kickboxer: Retaliation), Barry Minoff (Assassin), and Mykel Shannon Jenkins.

Produced by Joel Shapiro (known for ‘Killerman’ with Liam Hemsworth and ‘Dear Dictator’ with Michael Caine) and Dimitri Logothetis, the film boasts Joel Cohen as the executive producer.

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis ( known for the aformentioned Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxer: Retaliation) and written by Gary Scott Thompson (the creative mind behind The Fast and Furious franchise), Gunner has secured distribution deals with key international territories.

Highland Film Group has partnered with Daro Film Distribution for Germany and Eastern Europe, Premiere TV Distribution for Benelux, Spentzos Film for Greece, IIF for Italy, NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais for Portugal, NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Inopia Films for Spain, MovieBox for Turkey, Eagle Films for the Middle East, MovieCloud for Taiwan, California Filmes for Latin America, Filmfinity for South Africa, and Signature Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand.

Highland Film Group, responsible for global distribution rights, recently wrapped production in Alabama. Financing for ‘Gunner’ was provided by 120dB Films, Convergence Entertainment Group, and Highland Film Group.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Features Film Games News Reviews Streaming
More
Features

Tears of the Kingdom: All the film & TV references we spotted

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features lovingly detailed worldbuilding that pays homage to some well-known films and…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Fast X review: the franchise only has a few good miles left in 'er

Fast X, the latest of the Fast and Furious franchise, sputters through a few entertaining action sequences but ultimately falls…

Anthony Morris
News

Lesbian Space Princess is second feature to be greenlit by Film Lab

Fresh out of the Film Lab: New Voices initiative, animated space comedy 'Lesbian Space Princess' has been greenlit for production.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Review – Huesera: The Bone Woman holds the skeleton key to my heart

A chilling feature debut from Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera tells the story of a woman in Mexico haunted by impending…

Naja Later
News

Melbourne Queer Film Festival appoints Cerise Howard as program director

MQFF has secured festival programmer and film commentator Cerise Howard as their new program director.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login