Luke Hemsworth & Morgan Freeman in Gunner – first look

Highland Film Group has unveiled the first look at upcoming action-packed film Gunner, featuring Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld).

Gunner follows the journey of Lee Gunner (Hemsworth), a Special Ops veteran who takes his two sons on a fishing trip to rebuild their connection. However, their plans take a dark turn when the boys accidentally stumble upon a massive drug-running operation and are subsequently kidnapped by Dobbs, the son of the organization’s kingpin, Kendric Ryker (Freeman), who orchestrates everything from behind bars. With no one else to turn to, Gunner unleashes his elite combat skills, leaving a trail of chaos in his quest to rescue his sons from Ryker’s gang.

Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth in Gunner. Image: Kristopher Kimlin

The film’s cast also includes Joseph Baena (Chariot), Connor DeWolfe (Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Sean Rogers (The Flash), Yulia Klass (Survive the Game), John Hickman (Jiu Jitsu), Gary Wood (Kickboxer: Retaliation), Barry Minoff (Assassin), and Mykel Shannon Jenkins.

Produced by Joel Shapiro (known for ‘Killerman’ with Liam Hemsworth and ‘Dear Dictator’ with Michael Caine) and Dimitri Logothetis, the film boasts Joel Cohen as the executive producer.

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis ( known for the aformentioned Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxer: Retaliation) and written by Gary Scott Thompson (the creative mind behind The Fast and Furious franchise), Gunner has secured distribution deals with key international territories.

Highland Film Group has partnered with Daro Film Distribution for Germany and Eastern Europe, Premiere TV Distribution for Benelux, Spentzos Film for Greece, IIF for Italy, NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais for Portugal, NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Inopia Films for Spain, MovieBox for Turkey, Eagle Films for the Middle East, MovieCloud for Taiwan, California Filmes for Latin America, Filmfinity for South Africa, and Signature Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand.

Highland Film Group, responsible for global distribution rights, recently wrapped production in Alabama. Financing for ‘Gunner’ was provided by 120dB Films, Convergence Entertainment Group, and Highland Film Group.