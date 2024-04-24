News

 > News

Neo-noir shooter El Paso, Elsewhere is being adapted for film

LaKeith Stanfield is currently in talks to star in the video game adaptation.
24 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
el paso elsewhere movie adaptation

Film

Image: Strange Scaffold

Share Icon

Strange Scaffold’s El Paso, Elsewhere, a Max Payne-inspired shooter set in a reality-shifting motel, is being adapted for film, with actor LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, Haunted Mansion) currently in talks to star and produce. The news arrives courtesy of Variety, which notes the film is in very early development.

Stanfield would be a producer on the film, alongside Colin Stark, working with Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s Di Bonaventura Pictures to adapt the video game.

For those unfamiliar, El Paso, Elsewhere is the creation of Xalavier Nelson Jr., a prominent and award-winning game developer known for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

Read: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel coming

El Paso, Elsewhere is one of Nelson Jr.’s latest games, and was noted on launch for its spooky aesthetic, neat slow-mo gameplay, and strong supernatural themes. There’s a touch of Constantine about the game, as well as those aforementioned Max Payne influences, so it’s not hard to see why it’s been optioned for adaptation. It’s rocks some really cool ideas that would certainly translate well on screen.

At this stage, it does appear the announced adaptation is only in its early stages. While Stanfield, Stark, and Di Bonaventura Pictures are circling, nothing is confirmed just yet.

Should the project go ahead, it would join a strong class of upcoming video game adaptations. Since recent adaptations like Mortal Kombat, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Last of Us proved successful (commercially and critically in some cases), there’s been a bigger push to snap up the rights to adapt new video games.

Already, we’ve seen titles like Dredge, Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, and Streets of Rage being optioned for adaptation – and there’s likely plenty more in the works that are yet to be publicly announced. El Paso, Elsewhere will now join these titles on the development pile, hopefully with more updates arriving in the near future. There’s likely much more to come here, so stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Digital Television Features Reviews Feature Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Things Will Be Different. Image supplied.
News

Things Will Be Different: Australian public housing doco to screen in May

The feature documentary will play a limited number of screenings in select cities.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Toni Collette. Image: Christian Hogstedt.
News

Toni Collette film Under The Stars shooting in Italy

Under The Stars is a new romcom film written by a bestselling YA author.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line to open Sydney Film Festival 2024

The documentary is the product of seven years following the band, with unseen footage from across their 45-year career.

Paul Dalgarno
Pink bus in desert
News

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel coming – director Stephan Elliott

The recently restored lavender bus will also feature in the sequel.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

New films in cinemas from 22-28 April, from Fall Guy to Teachers' Lounge.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login