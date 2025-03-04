George Miller to appear on ABC’s Creative Types with Virginia Trioli

Australian director George Miller will be among the guests in the forthcoming season of Creative Types with Virginia Trioli, which returns to the ABC in April.

As per the ABC’s press release:

‘Over six half hour episodes, Virginia meets visionary director George Miller and learns how his creative process has established him as the most revered action movie director of modern times. Singer Kate Ceberano reveals the many forms that her artistry now takes.

‘Musician Richard Tognetti takes Virginia behind the scenes to reveal his restless spirit of collaboration. Performer Tim Minchin tells Virginia that his life of being just the funny guy is over – he’s looking for something deeper.’

‘Visual artist Tony Albert reveals the pain behind his brilliant and provocative works that connect all of us to a troubled time in Australia’s history.

‘And in what she says will be her last interview, Jenny Kee takes Virginia deep into her important archive and reveals why she is divesting and preparing for the end of her life.’

ScreenHub: Is the ABC’s new TV arts show a ‘cynical make-good’?

Trioli said: ‘I never tire of being allowed access to the inner sanctum of these wonderful Australian artists. Their generosity and vulnerability with me are a privilege and something I am so happy to share with ABC audiences.

‘No matter the obstacles – personal, professional – these artists are continually driven to make: they can’t live without their creativity and I know how inspiring that is for all of us to witness.’

Kath Earle, ABC Head Arts, Music and Events, said: ‘Virginia shines a light on creativity and these incredible artists who have brought art into the daily lives of so many Australians. We can’t wait for audiences to enjoy and be inspired by their stories.’

The new season of Creative Types with Virginia Trioli premieres on April at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.

ABC iview: streaming in March

Four Corners: Tobacco Wars (3 March)

Documentary. Investigative journalist Dan Oakes uncovers the secrets of Australia’s black-market tobacco trade in Tobacco Wars.

With illicit cigarettes readily available in cash-only stores and distributed by unmarked vans across the country, this investigation reveals a vast network stretching from Melbourne’s suburban tobacconists to international smuggling routes.

Using concealed cameras and exclusive access to law enforcement, the Four Corners team follows the illicit pipeline, exposing the lucrative industry that is fueling violent organised crime while robbing the government of billions in lost revenue.

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo (3 March)

Documentary. When celebrated portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo first appeared on Australian Story in 2019 to talk about his dyslexia, he received a phenomenal public response.

But at that time, Vincent wasn’t able to be entirely honest about his life story. After his father died, Vincent was able to confront his traumatic childhood in a way he had previously kept hidden – even from his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

‘He’s been able to break that cycle of dysfunction because he’s started to tell the truth,” Asher tells Australian Story.

‘I’ve dealt with a lot of things I was hiding for a long time,’ says Vincent.

Now, Vincent is unveiling the painful reality of his relationship with his father and the dark truths of his childhood. And doing so has helped him become the type of father he wished he’d had.

Who’s Line Is It Anyway? Season 13 (10 March)

Series. The legendary improv format continues with host Aisha Tyler presenting the mix of hilarious games, incredible songs and audience interaction with much-loved trio Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering Season 11 (12 March)

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Weekly is the one show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously. You give us thirty minutes – we’ll give you the week.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 (12 March)

Series. Having given birth to Lasher in order to fulfil the prophecy, Rowan Mayfair is determined to use him to achieve her purpose as a healer. Sip is hellbent on taking Lasher from her. Their battle for control of him will lead back to the ancient stronghold of Donnelaith. Watch the trailer.

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Darby & Joan. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.