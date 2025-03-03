ABC iview: new shows streaming March 2025

ABC iview: new in March

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade (1 March)

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade is in its 47th year and it’s bigger and gayer than ever (yes, that is possible). We’re free to be whoever, whenever and wherever. Featuring Courtney Act, Mon Schafter and more.

Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens Season 1 (2 March)

Series. Monty Don travels to Europe and explores the influence of the Venetians from their home city down the Adriatic coast, through Croatia and Greece. Visiting gardens Monty sees the impact history and culture have had on people.

Grand Designs Revisited Season 20 (2 March)

Series. Grand Designs Revisited returns. The series will also feature some revisits to some of the series’ previous builds to see what changes have been made and discover whether the reality lived up to the dream.

Four Corners: Tobacco Wars (3 March)

Documentary. Investigative journalist Dan Oakes uncovers the secrets of Australia’s black-market tobacco trade in Tobacco Wars.

With illicit cigarettes readily available in cash-only stores and distributed by unmarked vans across the country, this investigation reveals a vast network stretching from Melbourne’s suburban tobacconists to international smuggling routes.

Using concealed cameras and exclusive access to law enforcement, the Four Corners team follows the illicit pipeline, exposing the lucrative industry that is fueling violent organised crime while robbing the government of billions in lost revenue.

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo (3 March)

Documentary. When celebrated portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo first appeared on Australian Story in 2019 to talk about his dyslexia, he received a phenomenal public response.

But at that time, Vincent wasn’t able to be entirely honest about his life story. After his father died, Vincent was able to confront his traumatic childhood in a way he had previously kept hidden – even from his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

‘He’s been able to break that cycle of dysfunction because he’s started to tell the truth,” Asher tells Australian Story.

‘I’ve dealt with a lot of things I was hiding for a long time,’ says Vincent.

Now, Vincent is unveiling the painful reality of his relationship with his father and the dark truths of his childhood. And doing so has helped him become the type of father he wished he’d had.

Who’s Line Is It Anyway? Season 13 (10 March)

Series. The legendary improv format continues with host Aisha Tyler presenting the mix of hilarious games, incredible songs and audience interaction with much-loved trio Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering Season 11 (12 March)

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering. Image: ABC iview.

Series. The Weekly is the one show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously. You give us thirty minutes – we’ll give you the week.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 (12 March)

Series. Having given birth to Lasher in order to fulfil the prophecy, Rowan Mayfair is determined to use him to achieve her purpose as a healer. Sip is hellbent on taking Lasher from her. Their battle for control of him will lead back to the ancient stronghold of Donnelaith. Watch the trailer.

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Darby & Joan. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.

Unforgotten Season 6 (16 March)

Series. Back for its 6th series, Bishop Street detectives uncover the secrets of a disparate group of suspects linked to their latest cold case – a dismembered body found in marshland.

Boat Story (16 March)

When two strangers discover a haul of illegal drugs on a washed-up boat, luck soon turns to misfortune as they become the targets of a vengeful mob boss, his hitman and the police.

Pokemon Season 10 (17 March)

Series. Explore the world of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.

Breeders Season 4 (18 March)

Breeders. Image: ABC iview.

Series. This season of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever.

Secrets of the Zoo Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Secrets of the Zoo gives unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the nations largest and most popular zoos. Watch the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals and animal lovers alike.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (22 March)

Innovative pastry chefs craft spellbinding sweet creations inspired by Harry Potter. The contenders will have unprecedented access to the actual sets where the films were made as they present their creations to the judges and special guests.

Live at the Apollo Season 19 (22 March)

Live At The Apollo welcomes an array of established and up-and-coming stand-ups to the world-famous Apollo stage.

Rhys Nicholson: Live at the Athenaeum (22 March)

Special. Rapid-paced, refined rawness and ever so real realness, Rhys Nicholson’s Live at the Athenaeum talks about managing relations, growing up in Australia and dealing with his favourite fan.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 (26 March)

Recorded at the Palais Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival presents two of the most anticipated nights on the comedy calendar; The Gala hosted by Mel Buttle and The Allstars Supershow hosted by Michael Hing.

Grand Designs UK: 25 Years and Counting (27 March)

Special/ This one-off special celebrates 25 years of the nation’s favourite homebuilding program as Kevin McCloud looks back at the most incredible projects Grand Designs has followed – the triumphs, the disasters and the most iconic moments.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (29 March)

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Father Brown Season 11 (29 March)

Series. The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to solve more mysteries in the beautiful English countryside. Based on the character created by GK Chesterton.

Vera Season 13 (29 March)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope uncovers lies, betrayals and deadly secrets as the brilliant and unorthodox detective investigating mysterious crimes only she can solve.

Badjelly Season 1 (30 March)

Series. When siblings Tim and Rose enter the nearby woods in search of their beloved cow Lucy, they must team up with a weird and wonderful team of forest-folk to confront a malevolent force terrorising the valley, known as Badjelly.

Compass (30 March)

Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.