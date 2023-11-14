Garfield trailer: Chris Pratt as the lasagna-loving cat

Garfield, the new animated movie based on Jim Davis’ world-famous comic strip, released its first teaser trailer today under Sony Pictures.

In the film, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, goes on a ‘wild outdoor adventure’. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their pampered life into joining Vic in a high-stakes heist.

The trailer has had over 10,000 views since being uploaded on YouTube nine hours ago.

Watch the trailer for Garfield below:

Garfield stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang. It’s directed by Mark Dindal.

Garfield is in cinemas from 30 May 2024