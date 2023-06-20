Force of Nature: The Dry 2 trailer released

Roadshow Films has released the trailer for Force of Nature: The Dry 2, starring Eric Bana, which will be released in Australian cinemas in August.

As per the publicity blurb: when five women take part in a corporate hiking retreat and only four come out on the other side, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate in the hopes of finding their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell, alive.

The film is is directed by Robert Connolly and stars Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborra-lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor, Richard Roxburgh, Tony Briggs and Kenneth Radley.

Reviewing The Dry in 2020, for ScreenHub, Mel Campbell wrote:

There’s something intelligent about Eric Bana’s screen presence that always makes him a pleasure to watch, even though he’s sometimes seemed miscast. (King Arthur’s dad? A vengeful Romulan? A time-travelling romantic? Henry VIII?) He’s great in The Dry, which should satisfy Australian viewers looking for a solidly entertaining film. Perhaps its setting will also appeal to international viewers – are heat and drought an exotic answer to the snow in a Nordic noir? ScreenHub reviews The Dry

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is in Australian cinemas from 24 August 2023.