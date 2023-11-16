News

FBOY Island Australia will return – and wants you to apply

Casting for Season 2 of the reality TV dating show has started, with a new season promised for 2024.
16 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

FBOY Island Australia host Abbie Chatfield. Image: Binge.

Binge has announced that its reality series FBOY Island Australia, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield, will be returning for a second season in 2024. 

The reality series follows three Australian women as they navigate the dating pool to uncover who are the ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love and who are the ‘FBoys’, only there to play the game and take home the cash prize.  

Season 1’s finale saw 26-year-old occupational therapist Molly O’Halloran and 21-year-old model Ziara Rae both leave the show having formed a genuine connection with their winning love interest. Both couples are still in committed long-term relationships.  

Chatfield said: ‘I am thrilled to be playing FBOY detective once again and returning to FBOY Island for another season. FBOY Island Australia flips traditional dating formats on its head and amongst all of jokes, laughter and questionable behaviour it’s a show that challenges gender dynamics and encourages men to be accountable for their bad behaviour.’

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director Binge and Commissioning & Content Foxtel Group, said: ‘The response to season one of FBOY Island Australia was incredible and we can’t wait to take the second season to a whole new level.’  

Casting for Season 2 has now started and Binge invites single women and men across Australia to apply for their chance to take part by heading to the series website.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

