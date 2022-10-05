News

Elvis comes to the NFSA

Costumes and props from the Baz Luhrmann epic will be showcased in a new exhibit.
5 Oct 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. Image: supplied

Props, costumes and more from Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic Elvis will be added to the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia’s Australians & Hollywood exhibition from 8 November 2022.

The costumes, designed by four-time Oscar-winning Australian designer Catherine Martin – and worn by Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and by David Wenham as Hank Snow (different cozzies of course, not the same one) – will be on view in the NFSA’s blockbuster exhibition, which launched in January and will be open throughout 2023.

Australians & Hollywood is on at the NFSA, McCoy Circuit, Acton from 10am-4pm daily and on Fridays from 10am-8pm. Tickets are available to book or on entry.  

Catherine Martin: Design Visionary

The items on display form part of a wider acquisition by the NFSA of a significant number of costumes and props from Elvis for long-term preservation. Long live the king.

‘I’m so happy that these costumes can live on at the NFSA and contribute to Australia’s audiovisual heritage,’ said Catherine Martin. ‘It’s wonderful to think that work made in Australia can stay in Australia and become a reference point for future filmmakers and designers.

‘Catherine Martin’s influence on costume and production design is incomparable,’ said Patrick McIntyre, NFSA’s CEO. ‘She is without a doubt one of Australia’s most significant screen creatives right now, and we are so thrilled that she has helped ensure that these extraordinary items from Elvis will enter the national collection. And what a way to give Australians & Hollywood a mid-cycle refresh.’

Costumes in the NFSA's Australians & Hollywood Exhibition
Image: NFSA

Australians & Hollywood: Temporary Closure

So that they can install the Elvis items, the Australians & Hollywood exhibition will close for a three-week period from 17 October – 7 November 2022. This will allow for secure installation of valuable assets (e.g. all those glitzy bodysuits), and changes to other exhibition displays which need to be ‘rested’ in accordance with NFSA conservation practices.

The exhibition will re-open from Tuesday 8th November with its usual opening hours: every day 10am-4pm with special extended hours of 10am-8pm each Friday.

For more information and to book tickets, head to the NFSA website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

