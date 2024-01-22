Eddie’s Lil’ Homies: Betts–inspired series comes to NITV and Netflix

National Indigenous Television (NITV) and Netflix have announced that the new children’s comedy series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, inspired by books from former AFL star Eddie Betts, will premiere on NITV and Netflix in Australia on 16 February.

The ten-part series stars the voice talents of Hunter Page-Lochard (Cleverman, The Newsreader, Barons) as Eddie, Miah Madden (Bali 2002, The Clearing, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Lottie, Andrew Dang as Tal and Billy Betts (Eddie Betts’ eight-year-old son) as Junior.

Additional cast members include Leela Varghese (A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Totally Wild) as Shanti, James Smith as Lachie and Crystal Nguyen (Erotic Stories) as Decks.

Inspired by Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies ‘joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Outside of home and away from school, their friends are family and the playground is their universe.

‘It’s a world of competition, imagination and fantasy, where anything and everything is possible, where imaginary friends can be real, games of rock paper scissors can take on stupendous importance, and kindness, empathy and a good rap can help put anything right.’

The series is produced by Sophie Byrne (Scarygirl, The Lost Thing) of Highly Spirited, and Eddie Betts and Anna Scullie of Betts Promotions, along with Executive/Story Producer Mark O’Toole (Black Comedy). It’s the first co-commission between Netflix and NITV, with major production investment from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF).

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies premieres on 16 February on NITV and Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. It will also be available to stream on SBS On Demand, captioned in English with subtitles in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Korean, with audio description available.