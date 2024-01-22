News

 > News

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies: Betts–inspired series comes to NITV and Netflix

The premiere date has been set for the first co-commission between Netflix and NITV, inspired by Bett's popular books for children.
22 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies. Image: NITV/ Netflix.

Share Icon

National Indigenous Television (NITV) and Netflix have announced that the new children’s comedy series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, inspired by books from former AFL star Eddie Betts, will premiere on NITV and Netflix in Australia on 16 February.

The ten-part series stars the voice talents of Hunter Page-Lochard (Cleverman, The Newsreader, Barons) as Eddie, Miah Madden (Bali 2002, The Clearing, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Lottie, Andrew Dang as Tal and Billy Betts (Eddie Betts’ eight-year-old son) as Junior. 

Additional cast members include Leela Varghese (A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Totally Wild) as Shanti, James Smith as Lachie and Crystal Nguyen (Erotic Stories) as Decks.

Inspired by Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies ‘joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Outside of home and away from school, their friends are family and the playground is their universe.

‘It’s a world of competition, imagination and fantasy, where anything and everything is possible, where imaginary friends can be real, games of rock paper scissors can take on stupendous importance, and kindness, empathy and a good rap can help put anything right.’

The series is produced by Sophie Byrne (ScarygirlThe Lost Thing) of Highly Spirited, and Eddie Betts and Anna Scullie of Betts Promotions, along with Executive/Story Producer Mark O’Toole (Black Comedy). It’s the first co-commission between Netflix and NITV, with major production investment from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF).

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies premieres on 16 February on NITV and Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. It will also be available to stream on SBS On Demand, captioned in English with subtitles in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Korean, with audio description available. 

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Film / Television Production Opinions & Analysis All Screen Free To Air Games
More

Masters of the Air: need to know

What you need to know about the new Apple TV+ series produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 January in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming February 2024

From High Intellectual Property to History of Evil – your guide to series and films to stream on AMC+, Shudder…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Australian reality TV shows in 2024: most anticipated

Gladiators, Made in Bondi and FBOY Island S2 are among the Australian reality shows we're excited about in 2024.

Patrick Lenton
Reviews

Dance Life, Prime review: Australian reality show boosts the soul

The Sydney-based docuseries rewards real talent and delivers on genuinely spectacular choreography.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login