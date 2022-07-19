Don’t call it a comeback: Elvis holds on at the box office

Remember how we figured that Elvis needed to make $350m in six weeks around the world to break even? Over four weeks, it has taken $272m, so it is just under that target, and looks likely to reach the magic number by the end of week seven. So far, the Australian contribution has been $24.64m in a month. It took a bump after week two as the kids went back to school, and is declining pretty slowly with a gentle loss of screens.

Read: Elvis – ScreenHub review

We have been barracking quietly for Falling for Figaro, made by the Australian combo of Ben Lewin and Judi Levine, with music by Cezary Skubiszewski, and pumped up by hearty Scots, opera and Joanna Lumley.

Read: Want to be a film composer? Meet Cezary Skubiszewski

Falling for Figaro. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

It opened on a sturdy 212 screens and locations. $288,000 is tolerable but not flashy and could hang in with some good positive world of mouth. Exhibitors could push this during the week for lunch groups. Altogether, with no UK figures, it has made $424,000 around the world.

Read: Judie Levine reveals the production journey on Falling for Figaro

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is still running after eleven weeks, though it lost half its screens to slump at 24 while it counts the box office take of $1.85m. How to Please a Woman, meanwhile, is down to nine screens, and made $7,400 to reach $2.37m.

Read: The Drover’s Wife – ScreenHub review

Read: How to Please a Woman – ScreenHub review

The tentpoles

Thor: Love and Thunder held onto its top slot for week two, but lost 55% over the weekend, which is a huge drop compared to Minions, Top Gun and Jurassic World in their recent second weeks.

Even Elvis, a softer proposition, only dropped 22%. Last weekend, Thor lost 143 screens, while the other tentpoles lost 150 between them. The total number of films has dropped from 137 to 108. Where have they gone? It is possible that some screens are now kept dark and exhibitors keep the population of each cinema up to sustain the collective cosiness. They have woken up to the value of togetherness.

Read: Thor: Love and Thunder – ScreenHub review

Does this surprising drop mean the rot has set in for Thor, or is this somehow tied up with the end of the school holidays? We will have to see.

In tentpole race across July, the important figure is not just the totals, but the rate at which tickets are being sold. Thor has now made $31.88m, just behind Minions on $36.38m, but Thor gobbling up box office at twice the rate of Minions.

Internationally, Thor has taken 11 days to pass a billion, which is around twice the harvest rate of Top Gun. The jet flick is a true stayer in our market – still at number 3 here after eight weeks, as it declines gently, mostly during the week.

Read: Top Gun: Maverick – ScreenHub review

Jurassic World after 42 days has made $34.81m here, and $1.32 billion internationally, which is a huge amount of money. But Minions: The Rise of Gru has taken only 17 days to reach $780m, to which we have contributed $36.38m. The world clearly prefer Gru to elderly reptiles.

New films

The Phantom of the Open arrived at number eight, with 228 screens to make $213,000 – it is about the worst golfer in the British Open. Will humour win, or the uncinematic vibe of golf?

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song could be expected to do as well as most of the music films released recently. Five screens and $55,000 – a better result so far than Wash my Soul in the River’s Flow which was given 40 screens to ultimately make $79,000. Both of these films are worth so much more.

Next weekend, we see The Black Phone, a horror film released in the US a month ago to make $35m in its first week. Even the premiss makes my blood run cold because it involved tormented children. Where the Crawdads Sing, said by some reviewers to be worse than the book, made $25m last weekend in the US. It also features a child, but the evil is naturalistic and therefore more bearable.

The blockbusters are close to their pre-Covid levels, although there seem to be less of them. Older audiences are still staying mutinously at home, adhering to the grey late-virus world where cafes are shut, businesses cut services, and shopping strips rattle with For Sale signs. We still don’t know whether the Zeitgeist has changed; if the joy has gone out of social life, the arthouse exhibitors will suffer dreadfully over time.

There is a long way to go before we can predict the future.