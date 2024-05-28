News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Renee Gracie: Fireproof, Stan review – driving the narrative from OnlyFans to Supercars

Firmly on Gracie's side, this doco paints a convincing portrait of sexism in sport and a woman's determination to defy it.
28 May 2024
Anthony Morris
Race driver Renee Gracie sits behind the wheel of a blue race car wearing a blue race helmet in a still from the Stan documentary.

Streaming

Renee Gracie: Fireproof. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

‘Ever since I was thirteen, all I’ve wanted to do is be a race-car driver.’ That’s not a line you expect to hear from someone who’s made millions of dollars from her OnlyFans account. But there’s not a lot that’s typical about Renee Gracie’s journey from teen go-cart racer to Supercar driver to online porn star – especially the part where she takes her adult entertainment wealth and uses it to bankroll her return to professional racing.

Once you get past the bikini footage, that’s the big hook for this documentary: will she be able to successfully return to the track and prove the haters wrong? And as the haters seem to be pretty much the entire racing establishment, it’s hard not to cheer her on – even if she’s already won on a ‘living well is the best revenge’ level.

A textbook definition of a toxic workplace

During her entire professional racing career, Renee Gracie made a grand total of $0. All the sponsorship money went back into the car. On OnlyFans, where she rapidly went from photos to videos to anything goes (as she puts it, ‘armpit licking, toe sucking – you name it, it’s been done’), she’s made a seven figure income. So while her return to racing is clearly something she wants, it’s hard not to think that getting out was the best decision she made.

In large part that’s because the world of Supercars, as shown here, seems like a textbook definition of a toxic workplace. No sooner has she moved up to the elite (for Australia) level of racing, than she’s surrounded by men looking to either exploit her or sabotage her. The media doesn’t come off much better: having one journalist say that elite sportspeople aren’t affected by outside pressures so what she went through shouldn’t have been an issue seems like the tip of a deeply rotten iceberg.

Gracie fell in love with racing aged 12, when a visit to a go-cart track on Hamilton Island during a family vacation sparked a lifelong obsession with racing. When her father tried to buy her a go-cart on their return, the seller cancelled the sale and told him, ‘I’m not going to waste it on a girl’. Racing revealed a sport dominated by pushy dads and sons who didn’t want a girl around. As one commentator notes, the diversity of motorsport is almost zero – at every level.

Renee Gracie – the face of ‘diversity’?

What followed was a familiar story, as the Supercar establishment promoted Renee Gracie as the face of diversity while the fans seethed, and rival drivers made wisecracks. The media spotlight shone bright. When the results on the track were spotty, things rapidly turned sour. While the reasons why are up for debate (she says she was pushed too hard too soon to maximise her PR value; critics point to the success of the male driver who replaced her), professional sport is hardly a supportive environment at the best of times.

Read: Top Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

Directors Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe are clearly on Gracie’s side throughout Renee Gracie: Fireproof. While Gracie herself isn’t presented as being quite as flawless as her make-up, there’s little doubt that she’s in full control of this version of the narrative. What saves this Stan Original documentary from just being a promotional video for Gracie’s reborn racing career and her OnlyFans account, is the insight into the tightly controlled world of Supercar racing.

As the story catches up with her return to the track, the heavy hand of Supercar management is increasingly felt in what they will (and mostly won’t) allow to be shown. It’s possible they don’t want their family-friendly (well, fathers-and-sons-friendly) sport associated with a porn star. But there’s enough examples here of men happy to hang themselves on camera to make Gracie’s side of the story more than plausible.

Archival footage of her agent joking about her weight is uncomfortable viewing; a fellow driver pointing out that his penalty fine for a (tasteless) joke about Gracie was far more punishment than he faced for physically assaulting a fellow driver, underlines the importance of image to a sport where grid girls are still a central part of marketing.

Supercar racing couldn’t be less welcoming for women if they hung up a sign saying ‘No Girls Allowed’. At least Gracie’s bemused but clearly loving father is a sweetie.

>

Renee Gracie: Fireproof is available to watch on Stan.

StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

3.5 out of 5 stars

Renee Gracie: Fireproof

Review by:

Anthony Morris

Actors:

Renee Gracie

Director:

Frances Elliott & Samantha Marlowe

Format: Movie

Country: Australia

Release: 26 May 2024

Available on:

Stan
Anthony Morris

Anthony Morris is a freelance film and television writer. He’s been a regular contributor to The Big Issue, Empire Magazine, Junkee, Broadsheet, The Wheeler Centre and Forte Magazine, where he’s currently the film editor. Other publications he’s contributed to include Vice, The Vine, Kill Your Darlings (where he was their online film columnist), The Lifted Brow, Urban Walkabout and Spook Magazine. He’s the co-author of hit romantic comedy novel The Hot Guy, and he’s also written some short stories he’d rather you didn’t mention. You can follow him on Twitter @morrbeat and read some of his reviews on the blog It’s Better in the Dark.

Related News

Television Features News Film Reviews Opinions & Analysis Feature Free To Air Shorts Digital
More
Mae (Amandla Stenberg) in Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Features

Disney+: new shows & films streaming June 2024

From The Acolyte to The Bear – your guide to the best new shows and films streaming on Disney+ this…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Dakota Johnson in Am I Ok. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Streaming Content

Binge: new shows streaming June 2024

From Am I Ok? to House of the Dragon – your guide to the best shows and films to stream…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Second to None, Docplay, women's cycling.
News

DocPlay launches first original commission: Second to None

DocPlay's first original commission is a three-part series about women's cycling team Lidl-Trek.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
A Portrait of Love still.
Reviews

A Portrait of Love review: behind every great man there is… another one

Molly Reynolds’ intimate documentary uses the home movies of Roberto Meza Mont to shine a spotlight onto his life with…

Madeleine Swain
Prime Video May December
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 27 May to 2 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login