Australian director helms Better on Binge

The director of Rosehaven brings his latest project, the crime thriller Better, to Binge next month.
22 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

The official poster for Better. Image: BBC/Binge

Share Icon

A new five-part series titled Better – helmed by Australian director Jonathan Brough (The End, Rosehaven) – is coming to Binge from 14 March, with all five-episodes dropping at once.

Better comes from the producers of prestige series’ Chernobyl and This is Going to Hurt, and stars BAFTA-nominated actor Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

Farzad plays DI Lou Slack, a detective after a man named Col McHugh (played by Buchan). The series explores the ‘complex and powerful bonds’ of loyalty and family, set in a world where ‘everyone has their own version of right and wrong’.

Read: Streaming in February 2023: Netflix, Binge, Apple, Disney, Paramount, Binge, Prime

Right, wrong, Better

Examining the power of human conscience, we follow DI Slack’s ‘epic battle’ towards redemption, by bringing down McHugh; the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld. But while Col is a dangerous enemy to make, Lou’s biggest battle ‘may yet be with herself’.

Better is executive produced by Mona Qureshi and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC and Jane Featherstone (This is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl, The Split), Chris Fry (Landscapers, Giri/Haji, Humans), Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Eric), Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent for SISTER in association with Northern Sister. Jonathan Brough (The End, Rosehaven) serves as lead director. The international distribution of the series will be handled by All3Media International.

Better will be available to stream on Binge on 14 March.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

