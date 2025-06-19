Deliver Me From Nowhere: Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in first trailer

An all-star cast led by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White will bring the story of Bruce Springsteen’s album Nebraska to the big screen this October.

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, a feature film chronicling the creation of the 1982 acoustic EP Nebraska.

Directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles), the film is based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name and explores a defining moment in the life and artistry of The Boss.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Image: 20th Century Studios

The film dives into the personal and creative turmoil that led to its creation, portraying a young artist reckoning with the cost of fame and the ghosts of his past.

Watch the trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere below:

Recorded alone on a 4-track cassette recorder in his New Jersey bedroom, Nebraska was a stark departure from Springsteen’s previous bombastic rock albums.

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen, joined by Jeremy Strong (Succession) as long-time manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) as Springsteen’s father Doug, and Odessa Young (Shirley) as a fictionalised love interest named Faye.

Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron and David Krumholtz round out the ensemble cast.

Director Scott Cooper described the filmmaking process as ‘deeply moving,’ saying:

‘It allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – to witness the vulnerability and strength behind his music. More than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen. And in doing so, it changed me.’ ScreenHub: 10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now) Jeremy Strong in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Image: 20th Century Studios Allen White also reportedly sings for real in the film, which you can hear a sample of in the trailer above. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is produced by Cooper alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Executive producers include Tracey Landon, Jon Vein, and author Warren Zanes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be in cinemas from 23 October 2025.