10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

This week our top ten film picks on streaming range from cult classics and documentaries to chilling horrors and offbeat comedies.
Whether you’re in the mood for vampiric allegory, celebrity exposé, or stylised romance, there’s gotta be something here to warm your cinematic soul.
10 great films to watch this week:
The Addiction (1995, streaming on Shudder, AMC+, Binge)
Director: Abel Ferrara
Cast: Lili Taylor, Christopher Walken, Annabella Sciorra, Edie Falco
Genre: Vampire horror, drama
Runtime: 82 minutes
Synopsis: A philosophy graduate is bitten by a vampire and spirals into bloodlust, addiction, and theological introspection.
Why watch it? Ferrara transforms the vampire trope into an allegory for addiction and ego, blending black-and-white visuals with intellectual horror. Watch the trailer.
Smash His Camera (2010, streaming on Tubi)
Director: Leon Gast
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 87 minutes
Synopsis: A revealing portrait of Ron Galella, the paparazzo whose lens made him infamous and irresistible to celebrity-chasers.
Why watch it? This film is a sharp exploration of privacy, fame, and the paparazzi’s influence – and it earned the top documentary prize at Sundance. Watch the trailer.
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022, streaming on Prime Video)
Director: George Miller
Cast: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton
Genre: Fantasy, drama, romance
Runtime: 108 minutes
Synopsis: A scholar meets a genie and hears tales spanning centuries – all while forming an unexpected bond.
Why watch it? Miller’s lush storytelling and visual sweep make this a modern mythic romance worth experiencing. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: Three Thousand Years of Longing: George Miller’s wish upon two stars
The Atomic Café (1982, streaming on Tubi)
Directors: Jayne Loader, Kevin Rafferty, Pierce Rafferty
Genre: Documentary, historical collage
Runtime: 86 minutes
Synopsis: A satirical archival compilation of US propaganda and newsreels from the early atomic age.
Why watch it? This masterful mash-up exposes the absurdity and fear-mongering behind Cold War messaging. Watch the trailer.
Marie Antoinette (2006, streaming on Binge, Netflix, Stan)
Director: Sofia Coppola
Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman
Genre: Historical drama
Runtime: 123 minutes
Synopsis: Coppola’s dreamy reimagining of the ill-fated queen’s rise and fall through modern eyes and sounds.
Why watch it? Its pastel aesthetics, contemporary soundtrack, and introspective take make Marie Antoinette a standout among period dramas. Watch the trailer.
Empire Records (1995, streaming on ABC iView, Prime Video)
Director: Allan Moyle
Cast: Liv Tyler, Renée Zellweger, Anthony LaPaglia
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 94 minutes
Synopsis: A day in the life of a struggling indie record store – and the eclectic staff determined to save it.
Why watch it? Empire Records is a cult 90s classic filled with teenage fuzz, angst, and a memorable soundtrack that defined an era. Watch the trailer.
Titane (2021, streaming on SBS On Demand)
Director: Julia Ducournau
Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon
Genre: Body horror, thriller, drama
Runtime: 108 minutes
Synopsis: A woman with a titanium plate in her head embarks on a surreal path involving identity and violence.
Why watch it? Titane is a shocking, emotionally raw Palme d’Or winner that defies category and expectation. Watch the trailer.
Lars and the Real Girl (2007, streaming on Binge, Paramount Plus)
Director: Craig Gillespie
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 106 minutes
Synopsis: A shy man forms a profound relationship with a life-like doll – and his small town comes together to support him.
Why watch it? Heartfelt and quirky, this gentle dramedy showcases Gosling’s comedic side. Watch the trailer.
The Heat (2013, streaming on Stan, Disney+)
Director: Paul Feig
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy
Genre: Buddy cop comedy
Runtime: 117 minutes
Synopsis: An uptight FBI agent and a rowdy Boston cop team up to bust a drug lord.
Why watch it? Hilarious chemistry and a perfect balance of laughs and action make Heat one of the best cop comedies in years. Watch the trailer.
All That Jazz (1979, Streaming on Foxtel Now)
Director: Bob Fosse
Cast: Roy Scheider, Jessica Lange
Genre: Musical drama
Runtime: 123 minutes
Synopsis: A semi-autobiographical look inside a driven director-choreographer’s chaotic, creative and self-destructive life.
Why watch it? Fosse’s magnum opus All That Jazz fuses dazzling dance numbers with raw honesty about mortality and artistry. Watch the trailer.