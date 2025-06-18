10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

This week our top ten film picks on streaming range from cult classics and documentaries to chilling horrors and offbeat comedies.

Whether you’re in the mood for vampiric allegory, celebrity exposé, or stylised romance, there’s gotta be something here to warm your cinematic soul.

The Addiction (1995, streaming on Shudder, AMC+, Binge)

The Addiction. Image: October Films. 10 great films to stream.

Director: Abel Ferrara

Cast: Lili Taylor, Christopher Walken, Annabella Sciorra, Edie Falco

Genre: Vampire horror, drama

Runtime: 82 minutes

Synopsis: A philosophy graduate is bitten by a vampire and spirals into bloodlust, addiction, and theological introspection.

Why watch it? Ferrara transforms the vampire trope into an allegory for addiction and ego, blending black-and-white visuals with intellectual horror. Watch the trailer.

Smash His Camera (2010, streaming on Tubi)

Smash His Camera. Image: HBO/Dreamworks Pictures. 10 great films.

Director: Leon Gast

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 87 minutes

Synopsis: A revealing portrait of Ron Galella, the paparazzo whose lens made him infamous and irresistible to celebrity-chasers.

Why watch it? This film is a sharp exploration of privacy, fame, and the paparazzi’s influence – and it earned the top documentary prize at Sundance. Watch the trailer.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022, streaming on Prime Video)

Three Thousand Years of Longing. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. 10 great films.

Director: George Miller

Cast: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton

Genre: Fantasy, drama, romance

Runtime: 108 minutes

Synopsis: A scholar meets a genie and hears tales spanning centuries – all while forming an unexpected bond.

Why watch it? Miller’s lush storytelling and visual sweep make this a modern mythic romance worth experiencing. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Three Thousand Years of Longing: George Miller’s wish upon two stars

The Atomic Café (1982, streaming on Tubi)

The Atomic Cafe. Image: Libra Films/Mainline Pictures. 10 great films.

Directors: Jayne Loader, Kevin Rafferty, Pierce Rafferty

Genre: Documentary, historical collage

Runtime: 86 minutes

Synopsis: A satirical archival compilation of US propaganda and newsreels from the early atomic age.

Why watch it? This masterful mash-up exposes the absurdity and fear-mongering behind Cold War messaging. Watch the trailer.

Marie Antoinette (2006, streaming on Binge, Netflix, Stan)

Marie Antoinette. Image: Stan/Columbia Pictures. 10 great films to stream.

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 123 minutes

Synopsis: Coppola’s dreamy reimagining of the ill-fated queen’s rise and fall through modern eyes and sounds.

Why watch it? Its pastel aesthetics, contemporary soundtrack, and introspective take make Marie Antoinette a standout among period dramas. Watch the trailer.

Empire Records (1995, streaming on ABC iView, Prime Video)

Empire Records. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. 10 great films.

Director: Allan Moyle

Cast: Liv Tyler, Renée Zellweger, Anthony LaPaglia

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 94 minutes

Synopsis: A day in the life of a struggling indie record store – and the eclectic staff determined to save it.

Why watch it? Empire Records is a cult 90s classic filled with teenage fuzz, angst, and a memorable soundtrack that defined an era. Watch the trailer.

Titane (2021, streaming on SBS On Demand)

Titane. Image: Neon/Kismet. 10 great films.

Director: Julia Ducournau

Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon

Genre: Body horror, thriller, drama

Runtime: 108 minutes

Synopsis: A woman with a titanium plate in her head embarks on a surreal path involving identity and violence.

Why watch it? Titane is a shocking, emotionally raw Palme d’Or winner that defies category and expectation. Watch the trailer.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007, streaming on Binge, Paramount Plus)

Lars and The Real Girl. Image: MGM. 10 great films.

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis: A shy man forms a profound relationship with a life-like doll – and his small town comes together to support him.

Why watch it? Heartfelt and quirky, this gentle dramedy showcases Gosling’s comedic side. Watch the trailer.

The Heat (2013, streaming on Stan, Disney+)

The Heat. Image: 20th Century Studios. 10 great films.

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy

Genre: Buddy cop comedy

Runtime: 117 minutes

Synopsis: An uptight FBI agent and a rowdy Boston cop team up to bust a drug lord.

Why watch it? Hilarious chemistry and a perfect balance of laughs and action make Heat one of the best cop comedies in years. Watch the trailer.

All That Jazz (1979, Streaming on Foxtel Now)

All That Jazz. Image: 20th Century Studios. 10 great films.

Director: Bob Fosse

Cast: Roy Scheider, Jessica Lange

Genre: Musical drama

Runtime: 123 minutes

Synopsis: A semi-autobiographical look inside a driven director-choreographer’s chaotic, creative and self-destructive life.

Why watch it? Fosse’s magnum opus All That Jazz fuses dazzling dance numbers with raw honesty about mortality and artistry. Watch the trailer.