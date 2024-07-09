Deadloch: Australian show renewed for Season 2

Prime Video has confirmed that the Australian crime-comedy series Deadloch is getting a second season, with the support of Screen Queensland and Screen Territory.

The series, co-created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan (The Katering Show, Get Krack!n), broke into the top-ten TV shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video including the US, UK, and Canada. It’s also retained a 100% ‘certified fresh’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 1, set in Tasmania, saw two very different detectives thrown together to solve the murder of a man. The series won five AACTA Awards earlier this year including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. The series also scored three nominations in the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards including Best Scripted Comedy Program.

Season 2 heads to the Top End of Australia and sees the return of Kate Box and Madeleine Sami as Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe. The detective duo will find themselves in Darwin, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy. When the bodies of two Top End icons are discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation.

Also reprising their roles are Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda, and Alicia Gardiner as Cath York, Dulcie’s wife.

‘We are so excited to head to the Top End for a sticky, sweaty and filthy Season 2,’ said Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, creators, writers and executive producers.

‘Both of us are thrilled to be teaming up again with comedy angels Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner and we can’t wait to work with a new bunch of cast members and some massive fucking crocodiles.’

Production on the 6-part second season will commence later this year and will be released globally on Prime Video.

Deadloch Season Two is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer and the series will be directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. Production is handled by Prime Video, Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions

Deadloch – Season 2 will be available to stream on Prime in the near future.