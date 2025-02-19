David Wenham is inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame

Australian actor David Wenham, star of films like Gettin’ Square, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Moulin Rouge, Elvis and TV shows like Top of the Lake and SeaChange, will tonight be inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame at a special red carpet event at the Ritz Cinemas in Randwick NSW.

A bronze plaque will be revealed at the event where Wenham and Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker will also give speeches, before a special screening of Wenham’s latest film, Spit.

Photo opportunities will be given to the press during the plaque unveiling and public remarks made by Wenham and other notable guests like Arlo Green, Sami Afuni and Indira Naidoo, and Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker.

David Wenham graduated Theatre Nepean at the University of Western Sydney with a Bachelor of Arts and went on to score his first film role in 1992 as Trevor in David Caesar’s Greenkeeping. He has since starred in over 50 feature films both locally and in Hollywood.

His most recent notable TV credits include critically lauded drama Fake on Paramount Plus. In his four and a half star review for ScreenHub, Anthony Morris wrote: ‘Here Wenham is more like a parody of charm, a man selling an act he’s too arrogant to fully maintain or convincingly sell. You can see why someone would fall for it at first; why someone would keep coming back is a much bigger mystery.

Wenham’s induction into the Walk of Fame takes place at 6.15pm tonight, the 19th February, at the Ritz Cinemas.

The plaque unveiled at a red-carpet event outside the Ritz sits alongside those of previous inductees like Sigrid Thornton. Image supplied.

See David Wenham next in Spit

Made by the award-winning team behind Gettin’ Square – namely Gold Coast-based lawyer and writer Christopher Nyst, Spit sees the return Wenham’s beloved character Johnny ‘Spit’ Spitieri.

After 20 years on the run overseas, small-time ex-criminal Johnny Spitieri, AKA Spit, slips back into Australia on a false passport only to find himself locked up in an Immigration Detention Centre with a massive target on his back as old enemies come looking for him, determined to settle old scores.

As he struggles to stay one step ahead, the resourceful Spit finds new friends in detention, teaching them his version of mateship, and what it means to be truly Australian.

David Wenham as small-time ex-criminal, Johnny Spitieri, in his latest film, Spit. Image: Transmission Films

Spit had its Australian premiere as the Closing Night film at the OpenAir Cinema on 18 February 2025. Check out the first teaser trailer for Spit.

Spit is directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and stars Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet, David Roberts, David Field, Arlo Green, Pallavi Sharda, Ayik Chut, Sam and Teagan Rybka (The Rybka Twins), Sofya Gollan, Bob Franklin, Lewis Fitz-Gerald and Sami Afuni.

Filmed on and around the Gold Coast earlier this year, the film is produced by Trish Lake, Greg Duffy, Felicity McVay and David Wenham himself.

Trish Lake produced Gettin’ Square and Spit. Others that worked on both films also include cinematographer Garry Phillips, production designer Nick McCallum, casting director Greg Apps, line producer Julie Forster and hair and makeup designer Tess Natoli.

Spit is supported by investment from Screen Queensland, Screen Australia and City of Gold Coast and is proudly sponsored by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Arnotts.

Attendees of Wenham’s Walk of Fame induction will also get to see the film tonight.

Spit is in Australian cinemas from 6 March 2025.