Spit: first look at David Wenham in new Australian comedy feature

Transmission Films has today released the first look trailer and poster for Spit, a highly anticipated Australian comedy film starring David Wenham.

Made by the award-winning team behind Gettin’ Square – namely Gold Coast-based lawyer and writer Christopher Nyst, Spit sees the return of a character from that film named Johnny ‘Spit’ Spitieri (Wenham).

After 20 years on the run overseas, small-time ex-criminal Johnny Spitieri, AKA Spit, slips back into Australia on a false passport only to find himself locked up in an Immigration Detention Centre with a massive target on his back as old enemies come looking for him, determined to settle old scores. As he struggles to stay one step ahead, the resourceful Spit finds new friends in detention, teaching them his version of mateship, and what it means to be truly Australian.

Spit will have its premiere as the Closing Night film at the OpenAir Cinema on 18 February 2025, with David Wenham and other members of the cast and key creatives then heading out on a cinema tour ahead of the 6 March national release date.

Spit production details

Spit is directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and stars Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet, David Roberts, David Field, Arlo Green, Pallavi Sharda, Ayik Chut, Sam and Teagan Rybka (The Rybka Twins), Sofya Gollan, Bob Franklin, Lewis Fitz-Gerald and Sami Afuni.

Filmed on and around the Gold Coast earlier this year, the film is produced by Trish Lake, Greg Duffy, Felicity McVay and David Wenham himself.

Trish Lake produced Gettin’ Square and others from that film’s creative team who joined the SPIT crew included cinematographer Garry Phillips, production designer Nick McCallum, casting director Greg Apps, line producer Julie Forster and hair and makeup designer Tess Natoli.

Spit is supported by investment from Screen Queensland, Screen Australia and City of Gold Coast and is proudly sponsored by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Arnotts.

Spit is in Australian cinemas from 6 March 2025.