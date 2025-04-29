Damulgurra Stories to set a new standard for First Nations engagement in screen

Founded by Larrakia man Cian Mungatj McCue (Moogie Down Productions) and award-winning casting director and producer Sarah Price (Castaway NT), Damulgurra Stories offers a ‘culturally grounded’ model for respectful collaboration at every stage of screen production.

McCue and Price developed Damulgurra Stories as a direct answer to the lack of appropriate, culturally informed guidance for working with First Nations cast, crew and creatives.

The absence of such frameworks, they say, has long contributed to ‘unsafe environments, missed opportunities, and culturally harmful practices’ – undermining not only wellbeing, but also the authenticity and success of Australian storytelling.

‘Damulgurra is the Larrakia word for “heart”, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing back into the process,’ said McCue and Price.

‘Too often, engagement with First Nations communities occurs as an afterthought – or not at all. With Damulgurra Stories, we’re creating a new way of working that places cultural integrity, care, and long-term relationships at the centre. It’s about putting heart into every stage of storytelling – from concept to completion – and ensuring First Nations voices are heard, respected, and leading the way.’

Damulgurra Stories will offer tailored support across all corners of the sector, from feature films and television to documentary, advertising, and branded content, with the aim of bringing cultural integrity to productions of every scale.

The press release says that the program embeds cultural safety across a project’s full lifecycle: from initial consultation, through production, and into the often-neglected post-filming phase. This long-term approach ensures engagement doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling.

The press release continues: In a sector where ‘tick-the-box’ exercises often replace genuine collaboration, Damulgurra Stories offers an alternative: a self-determined model that puts cultural respect – and creative excellence – at the forefront.

‘What Cian McCue and Sarah Price are doing with Damulgurra Stories is not only commendable, but has the potential to be a transformative force in storytelling,’ said Danielle MacLean of Tamarind Tree Pictures.

McCue will officially launch Damulgurra Stories at Screen Forever, appearing on the panel ‘Cultural Safety for International Co-Productions’ on 7 May 2025. He will share insights into how the initiative will support productions involving collaboration between First Nations and non–First Nations creatives, and on setting a new standard for the industry.

About the founders of Damulgurra Stories

Cian Mungatj McCue (Larrakia, Mulluk-Mulluk, Yanyuwa) is the founder of Moogie Down Productions and a Territory-based producer, cinematographer, and artist with credits across Deadloch S2, Territory (Netflix, 2024), The First Inventors (NITV + Network 10), Faraway Downs (Disney+), and more. He sits on the Screen Industry Advisory Council for the NT Government.

Sarah Price is an award-winning casting director, marketing director, and producer with over two decades of experience. She founded Castaway NT, the Northern Territory’s only dedicated casting agency, and was named a ‘Rising Talent’ by Inside Film magazine in 2025.