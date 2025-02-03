SBS reveals new leader of Indigenous content

SBS has appointed Tanya Denning-Orman as its inaugural Director of First Nations, in a network-wide strategic approach to Indigenous content.

A proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman, Denning-Orman will spearhead a comprehensive strategy to integrate Indigenous content across all SBS channels and platforms.

Denning-Orman’s role will primarily be leading initiatives to embed Indigenous cultural perspectives throughout the organisation, enhance community engagement, and support the development of Indigenous staff.

SBS Managing Director, James Taylor, said: ‘Indigenous content, cultures, and leadership holds an integral place in our network today, and in its future. We’re proud at SBS to have a strong record of championing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and perspectives, and Tanya’s appointment as Director, First Nations reflects our commitment to continuing to grow that legacy.

‘As well as leading the evolution and expansion of the Indigenous content strategy across SBS, Tanya will play a critical leading role in continuing to evolve and transform SBS as the national, contemporary public broadcaster for all Australians. She will further embed Indigenous cultural perspectives in our strategy, impacting how we meaningfully engage with communities and how we operate and innovate as a network.

‘This reflects our ambition as a network to continue to deepen our approach, and builds on the achievements Tanya has been instrumental in driving across the network, her extensive experience and expertise, as well as SBS’s role and responsibility as an Elevate RAP partner, and the growth and success of NITV.’

Denning-Orman added: ‘This marks another chapter for SBS in bringing Australians together to benefit from increasing understanding and connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories, cultures and history. It demonstrates the vital role First Nations perspectives have as part of a network that has a history of being a pioneer in ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have an authentic voice and a platform in the national media, and an ambition and commitment to reach higher, and continue to do more.

‘We are seeing more Australians connect with our content – we’re sharing more First Nations stories than ever before across SBS’s news and current affairs, and in more than 60 languages across SBS Audio. But the opportunity ahead for SBS is not only in building on our unique content and coverage, but in how we operate as an organisation, the way we support our people and work with each other, how we engage and partner with communities, how we collaborate across our industry, and as an innovator in an ever-changing media landscape.’

With nearly five years on the SBS Executive team as Director of Indigenous Content and over a decade leading National Indigenous Television (NITV), Denning-Orman has been pivotal in increasing Indigenous content and growing audiences across SBS platforms.

As she transitions into her new role, NITV will recruit a new position of General Manager with editorial and operational responsibility. Jason Oakley, Head of Business, Relationships and Community Impact at NITV, will be Acting General Manager, with a process to be undertaken for the role ongoing.

SBS said the move would not only bolster the networks commitment to Indigenous leadership but also enrich Australia’s media landscape with ‘diverse and authentic First Nations perspectives’.

For more information, head to the SBS website.