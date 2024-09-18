Crunchyroll’s BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap film hits cinemas this October

Crunchyroll has announced a 17 October theatrical release for the animated film BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Part 1 & 2, with the following media release:

Originally announced as two separate films, BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Part 1 & 2 beautifully combines all of Season 1 into one cinematic experience, which also features a brand-new animation element. A new lyric video, ‘Tsukinami ni Kagayake’ (‘Shine as usual’), featuring new animation, was created for the opening sequence of the compilation film, as well as a new ending theme song, ‘Ima, Boku, Underground Kara’ (‘Now, I’m going from underground’) by Kessoku Band. The film will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles.

Based on the 2024 Anime Award-winning music series BOCCHI THE ROCK!, the compilation film follows an introverted, shy girl on her inspirational music journey as she struggles to overcome social barriers and find her place. It tells the story of young rocker Hitori Gotoh, also known as ‘Bocchi-chan,’ a middle schooler struggling with social anxiety.

Amid her silence and solitude, she picks up a guitar and discovers that she is talented, but despite spending hours practicing and uploading popular videos of herself performing, her dreams of joining a band and making friends never materialise.

The thought of reaching out to strangers makes her nervous, and instead, the awkward Hitori isolates herself even more, accepting her fate of solitude. Until one day, she meets Nijika Ijichi, the drummer for Kessoku Band, who encourages her to change her tune and helps her overcome her deep social anxiety!

Film Credits:

Created by Aki Hamazi.

Directed by Keiichiro Saito.

Screenplay by Erika Yoshida.

Produced by Cloverworks.

Runtime for Part 1: 89 minutes.

Runtime for Part 2: 76 minutes.

Total Runtime for combined films: 165 minutes.

BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Part 1 & 2 is in select cinemas from 17 October.

