SPY x FAMILY CODE: White arrives on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has acquired the brand new anime film SPY X FAMILY CODE: White, which drops on the streaming service tomorrow.

The film will be available to stream around the world in both Japanese with subtitles, and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the first film installment of the popular franchise based on the manga created by Tatsuya Endo. The film currently holds a 94% critic score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film delivers an original story that stands alone from the series, featuring secret agent <Twilight>, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their adopted telepath daughter Anya in an all-new mission.

Watch the new trailer below:

<Twilight> is the ultimate secret agent tasked with an unusual mission: assume the identity of Loid Forger, a loving husband and father, to infiltrate an elite school and get close to a key political figure. His ‘wife’ Yor, elected to help sell his cover, is also a deadly assassin, and neither has any idea about the other’s double life. If you think that’s complicated, their adopted daughter Anya is secretly a telepath who’s onto both of them.

In the new film, Loid is under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, when his attempt to make progress on his current mission (Operation Strix) proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace.

With animation produced by WIT STUDIO (Attack on Titan (Seasons 1-3); VINLAND SAGA; Ranking of Kings) and CloverWorks (Horimiya; WIND BREAKER; The Elusive Samurai), SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the feature directorial debut of Taka­­­shi Katagiri. The screenplay is written by Ichiro Okouchi (Sing a Bit of Harmony; Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury).

The film also features two new original songs, ‘SOULSOUP’ by Official Hige Dandism, and ‘Why’ by Gen Hoshino.

Main Japanese voice cast:

Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger / <Twilight>

as Loid Forger / <Twilight> Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger

as Anya Forger Saori Hayami as Yor Forger

as Yor Forger Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Forge​​r / Narrator

as Bond Forge​​r / Narrator Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin

as Franky Franklin Banjo Ginga as Snidel

as Snidel Kento Kaku as Luca

as Luca Tomoya Nakamura as Domitri

Main English voice cast:

Alex Organ as Loid Forger / <Twilight>

as Loid Forger / <Twilight> Megan Shipman as Anya Forger

as Anya Forger Natalie Van Sistine as Yor Forger

as Yor Forger Tyler Walker as Bond Forger

as Bond Forger Anthony Bowling as Franky Franklin

as Franky Franklin John Swasey as Snidel

as Snidel Tyson Rinehart as Luca

as Luca Phil Parsons as Domitri

as Domitri Ben Phillips as Narrator

The television series is based on the widely acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga, written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, and serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump. The series is produced by TOHO Animation and also animated by WIT Studio and CloverWorks. It originally debuted on 9 April 2022.

The first two seasons of SPY x FAMILY are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, subtitled and dubbed.