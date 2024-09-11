News

 > News

Crunchyroll wins rights to My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Crunchyroll is releasing My Hero Academia: You’re Next in Australia and New Zealand this October.
11 Sep 2024 15:29
Silvi Vann-Wall
My Hero Academia: You're Next. Image: Crunchyroll

Film

My Hero Academia: You’re Next. Image: Crunchyroll

Share Icon

Crunchyroll has confirmed acquisition of the theatrical rights to new anime movie My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which will soon screen in Australia and New Zealand.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Releasing International are both handling distribution of the film to cinemas around the world starting this October.

My Hero Academia is a popular anime series adapted from a Shonen Jump manga of the same name. It’s set in a world where eighty percent of the population has a superpowered ‘Quirk’. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains – criminals who use their ‘Quirks’ for evil.

The anime series adaptation has been broadcasting since 2016, and is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The film’s story is set right before the final battle between heroes and villains. According to Crunchyroll: ‘Society has been devastated following an all-out battle when suddenly a mysterious, massive fort emerges. And in front of Deku and his friends is a man resembling their “Symbol of Peace” from the past …’

What is My Hero Academia: You’re Next about?

It was spring of Deku’s second year at U.A. when an all-out battle between heroes and villains broke out. Deku faced an overwhelmingly powerful Tomura Shigaraki and the two clashed violently, with both the heroes and the villains suffering heavy damages. The battle has since come to a temporary halt with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for their next confrontation draws closer with every second.

Japan is devastated by the all-out battle when a mysterious man suddenly appears. He presents himself as the one to replace All Might, becoming the new Symbol. He proclaims “Next, it’s my turn!” but turns out to be Dark Might! Despite resembling All Might in appearance, Dark Might’s ideals couldn’t be more different. He unleashes his Quirk for his own desires, creating a massive fort that begins to absorb the population one after another. Among the group accompanying Dark Might is Anna, a young woman with an unknown Quirk who is being targeted by a stoic individual in butler attire. Even though this person, Giulio, calls her “Miss Anna,” he seems to be after her life. Just what could their connection be to Dark Might?

ScreenHub: Crunchyroll: anime subgenres on the platform – a user’s guide

Will Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A be able to protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might–the new Symbol and his desires? They must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.’

As with the previous three films, Kohei Horikoshi, the original story author, is involved with the latest film as the general supervisor and original character designer.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be in Australia cinemas from 10 October 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
The Apprentice: Donald Trump film. Image: Madman Entertainment.
News

The Apprentice: Trump film trailer lands on day of presidential debate

The trailer for Ali Abbasi’s controversial film about a young Donald Trump has been launched on the day of the US presidential debate between Trump and…

Paul Dalgarno
First look at Better Man. Image: Village Roadshow
News

Better Man: Robbie Williams is a chimp in the Australian-made biopic

Early reviews have confirmed that Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic, includes a CG chimpanzee standing in for the singer.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Saturday Night first look Sony
News

Saturday Night: trailer for Jason Reitman film released

Jason Reitman's film about the birth of iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live is hotly anticipated by comedy fans.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
CinefestOZ 2024 FIlm Prize Winner The Moogai_LR_Meyne Wyatt and Alex White (co producer) 2
News

The Moogai wins top film prize at CinefestOZ

The Moogai has won CinefestOZ's $100,000 Film Prize over the weekend.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Billy Howle as KID SNOW, Kid Snow - Photograph by David Dare Parker
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Harold and The Purple Crayon, to Kid Snow and Speak No Evil: your guide to new films in cinemas…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login