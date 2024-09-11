Crunchyroll wins rights to My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Crunchyroll has confirmed acquisition of the theatrical rights to new anime movie My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which will soon screen in Australia and New Zealand.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Releasing International are both handling distribution of the film to cinemas around the world starting this October.

My Hero Academia is a popular anime series adapted from a Shonen Jump manga of the same name. It’s set in a world where eighty percent of the population has a superpowered ‘Quirk’. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains – criminals who use their ‘Quirks’ for evil.

The anime series adaptation has been broadcasting since 2016, and is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The film’s story is set right before the final battle between heroes and villains. According to Crunchyroll: ‘Society has been devastated following an all-out battle when suddenly a mysterious, massive fort emerges. And in front of Deku and his friends is a man resembling their “Symbol of Peace” from the past …’

What is My Hero Academia: You’re Next about?

It was spring of Deku’s second year at U.A. when an all-out battle between heroes and villains broke out. Deku faced an overwhelmingly powerful Tomura Shigaraki and the two clashed violently, with both the heroes and the villains suffering heavy damages. The battle has since come to a temporary halt with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for their next confrontation draws closer with every second.

Japan is devastated by the all-out battle when a mysterious man suddenly appears. He presents himself as the one to replace All Might, becoming the new Symbol. He proclaims “Next, it’s my turn!” but turns out to be Dark Might! Despite resembling All Might in appearance, Dark Might’s ideals couldn’t be more different. He unleashes his Quirk for his own desires, creating a massive fort that begins to absorb the population one after another. Among the group accompanying Dark Might is Anna, a young woman with an unknown Quirk who is being targeted by a stoic individual in butler attire. Even though this person, Giulio, calls her “Miss Anna,” he seems to be after her life. Just what could their connection be to Dark Might?

Will Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A be able to protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might–the new Symbol and his desires? They must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.’

As with the previous three films, Kohei Horikoshi, the original story author, is involved with the latest film as the general supervisor and original character designer.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be in Australia cinemas from 10 October 2024.