Chrishell Stause joins Neighbours as Yasmine Shields

American actress, television personality and real estate agent Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset, All My Children, Days of Our Lives) has been confirmed as a new cast member for Neighbours.

Stause is set to arrive in Australia in July to begin filming, with her official role Yasmine ‘Yas’ Shields set to be a recurring guest star.

The new Neighbours character is described as a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity. ‘I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!’ Stause said. ‘Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!’

Neighbours recently earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, including ‘Outstanding Drama Series’. This marked the show’s first nomination in the US. It already received multiple nominations and wins within the UK and Australia.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours,’ said Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison. ‘We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.’

Chrishell Stause – who is she?

Chrishell Stause most recently appeared in the Lifetime movie, You’re Not Supposed to be Here, which was nominated for a GLAAD award in 2024. She has also received an MTV TV & Movie Award ‘Best Reality Star’ and a People’s Choice nomination for ‘Favorite Reality Star’ for her appearance in Selling Sunset.

In February 2022, she released her debut memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. In the same year, she married her partner, Australian musician G Flip.

Neighbours – still going strong

Though Neighbours briefly faced the threat of cancellation in 2022, the series was picked up again two years later and now lives on Prime Video as well as Network 10.

New episodes of Neighbours premiere on Network 10 Monday to Thursday and are available on Prime Video in Australia seven days later. The series is on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US and also streams on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, and New Zealand.