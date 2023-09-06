News

C*A*U*G*H*T: Stan releases an exclusive sneak peek

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon will be making an appearance on the upcoming Stan Original comedy.
6 Sep 2023
C*A*U*G*H*T. Image: Stan.

Stan has today released an exclusive sneak peek of Karl Stefanovic, Rebecca Breeds, Kick Gurry and Ariel Donoghue in the Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, premiering on 28 September.

You can watch the sneak peek here: 

With an already-large ensemble of Hollywood and home-grown talent in the show, Stan continues to announce additional cast members, with television presenters Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon joining Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me) and Rob Carlton (Black Snow), alongside recently announced cast members Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music) and Silvia Colloca (The Twelve).

Stan gives the following blurb for the show:

Our troops aren’t safe. Neither are our DMs. After the Australian Minister of Defence (Erik Thomson) texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation, he sends four Australian soldiers (Gurry, O’Toole, England and Younes) into the war-torn country on a secret mission to retrieve the file. 

Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters (Bazzi, Jarnson and Nkono) and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status on social media, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them. They’re about to make search history.

Read: C*A*U*G*H*T – need to know on ScreenHub

Director, producer and writer Kick Gurry (Edge of Tomorrow) leads the cast alongside Sean Penn (Gaslit), Matthew Fox (Lost), Bryan Brown (Palm Beach), Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (Stan Original Series Black Snow), Susan Sarandon (Blue Beetle), Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless) and Dorian Nkono (The Twelve). 

Also starring in the series is Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Rebecca Breeds (Clarice), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series Scrublands) and Erik Thomson (Black Snow). The Stan Original series will be released globally by Fremantle.

C*A*U*G*H*T premieres on 28 September on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Features News Streaming Television
