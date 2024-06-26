News

Cate Blanchett and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in Apple series Disclaimer

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in new series Disclaimer, premiering 11 Oct on Apple TV+.
26 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed the first official still from the upcoming Alfonso Cuarón series Disclaimer, a psychological thriller in seven chapters starring Australians Cate Blanchett and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Disclaimer is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The story revolves around acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), who builds her reputation by revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon.

Disclaimer is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, and Steve Golin. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity, Birdman) and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (Inside Llewyn Davis) serve as directors of photography and executive produce. Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. The score is composed by Finneas O’Connell (Barbie, No Time to Die). 

The seven-episode limited series will make its debut on 11 October with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through 15 November. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

