Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) awards nominees: full list

The Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) has today announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards; the only casting awards ceremony in the southern hemisphere that celebrates and recognises casting across all mediums including film, television, television commercials, theatre, new media and reality. The winners will be announced at the official invite-only award ceremony on November 15 at Establishment Hotel, Sydney.
This year hosted by Connor and Christiaan Van Vuuren with special guest producer Sally Reilly, the Awards seek to acknowledge and support the crucial role casting directors play in bringing together great casting opportunities both on a national and international stage.
CGA President Thea McLeod said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the nominations for the 2024 CGA Awards! Firstly, we would like to thank our generous supporters and sponsors, whose amazing contributions make these awards and celebrations of our industry possible every year.
This year’s nominations again highlight the exceptional talent in our industry. All casting directors deserve recognition for their brilliant awareness of the talent pool in this country, as they help create perfect ensembles that transform scripts into unforgettable stories and shows. Each nominee should take immense pride in their contribution to our industry as we come together to celebrate the diverse productions that shape our vibrant and ever-changing entertainment landscape.’
The full list of 2024 CGA Award nominees include:
Best Casting in a Feature Film
- FURIOSA – Nikki Barrett
- KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – Danny Long (Australia) with Debra Zane (US)
- RUNT – Kirsty McGregor and Annie Murtagh-Monks
- WINDCATCHER – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a TV Drama
- EROTIC STORIES (Episodes 2-7) – Amanda Mitchell
- LADIES IN BLACK – Anousha Zarkesh
- SWIFT STREET – Anousha Zarkesh
- THE TWELVE SEASON 2 – Kirsty McGregor
Best Casting in a TV Comedy
- AUSTIN – Amanda Mitchell
- COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS SEASON 2 – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray
- POPULATION 11 – Anousha Zarkesh
- TIME BANDITS – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard with Des Hamilton, Tina Cleary and Miranda Rivers
Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries
- BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE – Nikki Barrett
- EXPOSURE – Nikki Barrett
- FAKE – Nathan Lloyd
- HUMAN ERROR – Kirsty McGregor
Best Casting in a Short Film
- ACCOLADIA – Sarah Alekna
- BLACK TRANS MIRACLE – Rhys Velasquez
- FIREFLIES – Georgia Rickards
- RASH – Daisy Hicks
Best Casting in a TVC – Actor
- AAMI ‘ATHLETES IN THE MAKING’ – Megan D’Arcy
- GIPPSLAND DAIRY ‘SLOW GOOD LIFT’ – Joseph Wijangco
- MCDONALD’S ‘BIG MAC’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- SYDNEY WATER ‘TOILET BLOCKERS ANONYMOUS’ – Danny Long
- AUSTRALIAN LAMB ‘THE GENERATION GAP’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- UBER EATS ‘GET ALMOST ALMOST ANYTHING’ – Danny Long
Best Casting in a TVC – Community
- AAMI ‘WHEN OUR GAME HAS ITS MOMENTS’ – Amy Mete, Nick Hamon and Sarah Price
- BONDS ‘AS WORN BY US’ – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass
- MINDEROO ‘UNCLOUD VAPING’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- NRMA ‘GRASSROOTS CRICKET’ – Lucky Price
- P&O ‘BRINGS US ALL TOGETHER’ – Michelle Clancy, Ben Parkinson and Caitlin Gentle
- STRONG SAFE AND FABULOUS, RAINBOW FAMILIES – Lucky Price
Achievement in Casting
- CEREBRAL PALSY ALLIANCE – Lucky Price
- NEIGHBOURS – Thea McLeod
- PLANET LULIN – Nick Hamon and Amy Mete
- TOUCH – Stevie Ray
Best Casting in a Theatre Production
- COST OF LIVING – Janine Snape
- FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL – Rhys Velasquez
- IN THE HEIGHTS – Rhys Velasquez
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG – Janine Snape
The 2024 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night with recipients set to be announced early November.
