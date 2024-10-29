Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) awards nominees: full list

The following is a media release from the Casting Guild of Australia, released today, 29 October 2024.

The Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) has today announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards; the only casting awards ceremony in the southern hemisphere that celebrates and recognises casting across all mediums including film, television, television commercials, theatre, new media and reality. The winners will be announced at the official invite-only award ceremony on November 15 at Establishment Hotel, Sydney.

This year hosted by Connor and Christiaan Van Vuuren with special guest producer Sally Reilly, the Awards seek to acknowledge and support the crucial role casting directors play in bringing together great casting opportunities both on a national and international stage.

CGA President Thea McLeod said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the nominations for the 2024 CGA Awards! Firstly, we would like to thank our generous supporters and sponsors, whose amazing contributions make these awards and celebrations of our industry possible every year.

This year’s nominations again highlight the exceptional talent in our industry. All casting directors deserve recognition for their brilliant awareness of the talent pool in this country, as they help create perfect ensembles that transform scripts into unforgettable stories and shows. Each nominee should take immense pride in their contribution to our industry as we come together to celebrate the diverse productions that shape our vibrant and ever-changing entertainment landscape.’

ScreenHub: 2024 Screen Music Awards: nominees announced

The full list of 2024 CGA Award nominees include:

Best Casting in a Feature Film

FURIOSA – Nikki Barrett

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – Danny Long (Australia) with Debra Zane (US)

RUNT – Kirsty McGregor and Annie Murtagh-Monks

WINDCATCHER – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a TV Drama

EROTIC STORIES (Episodes 2-7) – Amanda Mitchell

LADIES IN BLACK – Anousha Zarkesh

SWIFT STREET – Anousha Zarkesh

THE TWELVE SEASON 2 – Kirsty McGregor

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

AUSTIN – Amanda Mitchell

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS SEASON 2 – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray

POPULATION 11 – Anousha Zarkesh

TIME BANDITS – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard with Des Hamilton, Tina Cleary and Miranda Rivers

Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries

BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE – Nikki Barrett

EXPOSURE – Nikki Barrett

FAKE – Nathan Lloyd

HUMAN ERROR – Kirsty McGregor

Best Casting in a Short Film

ACCOLADIA – Sarah Alekna

BLACK TRANS MIRACLE – Rhys Velasquez

FIREFLIES – Georgia Rickards

RASH – Daisy Hicks

Best Casting in a TVC – Actor

AAMI ‘ATHLETES IN THE MAKING’ – Megan D’Arcy

GIPPSLAND DAIRY ‘SLOW GOOD LIFT’ – Joseph Wijangco

MCDONALD’S ‘BIG MAC’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

SYDNEY WATER ‘TOILET BLOCKERS ANONYMOUS’ – Danny Long

AUSTRALIAN LAMB ‘THE GENERATION GAP’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

UBER EATS ‘GET ALMOST ALMOST ANYTHING’ – Danny Long

ScreenHub: SXSW Sydney 2024: all the Screen Award winners

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

AAMI ‘WHEN OUR GAME HAS ITS MOMENTS’ – Amy Mete, Nick Hamon and Sarah Price

BONDS ‘AS WORN BY US’ – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass

MINDEROO ‘UNCLOUD VAPING’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

NRMA ‘GRASSROOTS CRICKET’ – Lucky Price

P&O ‘BRINGS US ALL TOGETHER’ – Michelle Clancy, Ben Parkinson and Caitlin Gentle

STRONG SAFE AND FABULOUS, RAINBOW FAMILIES – Lucky Price

Achievement in Casting

CEREBRAL PALSY ALLIANCE – Lucky Price

NEIGHBOURS – Thea McLeod

PLANET LULIN – Nick Hamon and Amy Mete

TOUCH – Stevie Ray

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

COST OF LIVING – Janine Snape

FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL – Rhys Velasquez

IN THE HEIGHTS – Rhys Velasquez

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG – Janine Snape

The 2024 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night with recipients set to be announced early November.

For further information about CGA visit: www.castingguild.com.au