Bruce Beresford, director: ‘I couldn’t work in Australia – people wouldn’t talk to me.’

Few honestly deserve the title ‘living legend’. Bruce Beresford is one.

For more than half a century, the Sydney-born director has painted our screens with a diverse array of stories – from war epics (Breaker Morant) to coming-of-age dramas (Puberty Blues), star-studded actions (The Contract) to poignant biographies (Mao’s Last Dancer). Add to this his forays into theatre and opera, and it seems Beresford has done it all.

After graduating from the University of Sydney with an English major, the young Beresford moved to the UK in search of film work. Not finding the break he was looking for, he accepted a film editing job advertised in The Times, which sent him to Enugu, Nigeria, for two years. Reflecting on this curious tangent, Beresford smiles. ‘I didn’t even know where Nigeria was,’ he says. ‘I found it on a map’.

Nonetheless, the experience proved formative – just not in the way he might have expected.

‘There was literally nothing to do because they didn’t make any films.’

The was, however, a local theatre group, and they soon came knocking … literally.

‘They came around to my house one night and said, “We need a white man in some of our plays,” so I joined this African theatre group. I then directed a number of plays for them. It was good training because I was directing actors.’

‘I made a lot of friends – people I’m still in touch with. In fact, when I went back to film in Nigeria [for Mister Johnson] years later, I used some of those actors in the movie.’

On his return to London, Beresford worked a stint for the British Film Institute as a short film producer before deciding to head back to his homeland to make his first feature – 1972’s The Adventures of Barry McKenzie. Co-written by Barry Humphries, Beresford’s debut was both a ‘special moment’ and a ‘terrible mistake’. The film soared at the box office but flopped in the eyes of critics.

‘The critical reviews were so hostile … They said, “Oh, this guy’s just a lowbrow scumbag”. It was very damaging. Then, of course, I made it worse by making a second Barry McKenzie film’, he says with amusement.

‘I couldn’t work [in Australia] anymore. People wouldn’t talk to me.’

In fact, it wasn’t until Don’s Party (1976) that things started to turn around.

Over the next decade, a string of significant successes followed: Tender Mercies (1983), Crimes of the Heart (1986), and the Academy Award-winning Driving Miss Daisy (1989). These projects also afforded him the chance to work with several top-tier talents – six of whom were subsequently nominated for Academy Awards (Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Tess Harper, Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman and Dan Aykroyd).

Beresford has often mentioned spending a long time auditioning actors. But given his track record, one would expect there to be a bigger secret to his casting process.

‘I don’t think [I] would be different to any other director’, he says. ‘I always have a clear idea in my head of what the character is like. So when I’m meeting the actors, I look for the person I see in the film. That’s why I always get them to read … If their interpretation is along the lines of what I already have imagined, I’m really likely to offer them the role.’

Patience seems to be a virtue Beresford possesses in bucket loads. His most recent film, 2018’s Ladies in Black, took just short of 25 years to get made. Yet, here again, the director dismisses any suggestion of being unique.

‘All [directors] will tell you the same story: it’s hard to put films together. I didn’t find it harder than anyone else’, he affirms.

Perhaps Beresford simply hasn’t known any different. After all, his frequent visits to the cinema as a child quickly progressed from, ‘Gosh, this is such a lot of fun!’ to, ‘Why can’t I do that? Other people can do it. I can do it’.

And doing it he is. In the vein of the ‘everyday life’ stories he’s most drawn to, he’s currently working on setting up a family drama he wrote.

‘[It’s] about a guy who comes back to Australia from a successful career in England – he comes back only because his mother is very sick. But then once he’s back, he finds the weight of family responsibilities tying him down. And the dilemma is, is he going to deal with all these things, or is he going to walk away from them?’

‘I gave the script to various people to read. A lot of them said, “Oh, that happened to me!”. A good response!’

Turning to the broader industry today, Beresford offers an almost Zen-like reflection: ‘It has changed in the sense that the society changes – themes change. Often, films are different because people see things in a different way.’

The staying power of Beresford and his ‘New Wave’ peers of the 1970s and 1980s (Peter Weir, Gillian Armstrong, George Miller, John Duigan) is remarkable. Yet Beresford is heartened by the emerging Aussie talent he’s seeing today.

‘I think there are a lot of good films. I’m excited about all of them. I try to see them all’, he enthuses, genuinely upbeat.

His advice to this next wave? ‘Don’t give up. That’s probably the only thing.’