Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt joins Binge’s Australian-Irish series Mix Tape

Binge has revealed additional cast members for Australian-Irish co-production Mix Tape, with production currently underway in Dublin.

Joining the series alongside Australian actress Teresa Palmer (The Clearing) as Alison and British actor Jim Sturgess (Across The Universe) as Daniel are British actress Florence Hunt (Bridgerton) and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith playing the younger versions of Alison and Daniel.

Also joining the cast are Irish actors Mark O’Halloran (Mary & George), Helen Behan (Malpractice), Conor Sánchez (Hope Street), Jonathan Harden (Time), and Siobhan O’Kelly (The Tourist), along with British actor Alexis Rodney (The Gentleman,) and Finnish actress Sara Soulié (Conflict).

Mix Tape is adapted by Irish writer Jo Spain from the popular and critically acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson, and will be directed by Australian director Lucy Gaffy.

The synopsis is as follows: Moving between their teenage romance in Sheffield, England in 1989 and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships, Daniel (Jim Sturgess) and Alison (Teresa Palmer), now living on opposite sides of the world, reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and life, they were meant to have.

‘With production wrapped in Sydney and now underway in Dublin we are thrilled to welcome Florence and Rory along with the rest of the cast to this special series,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner and Executive Producer.

The upcoming series is produced by Subotica and Aquarius Films, with Boat Rocker overseeing international distribution, with support from the Foxtel Group; Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland; Screen Australia; the Finnish Impact Film Fund and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund.

Mix Tape will have a confirmed Binge premiere date later in the year.