News

 > Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Binge from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5. Image: Binge/Cartoon Network

Streaming

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5. Image: Binge/Cartoon Network

Share Icon

New to streaming this week on Binge

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5 (26 June)

Taking shelter from a snowstorm, Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the home of a Giant Trollstress. When Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the Burpy Bog, Bert asks the mysterious Hooded Hermit for help. Prince Ivandoe charges off into the foggy swamp to find some turnips but finds the feared Bog Lady instead.

Colin From AccountsSeason 2 Finale (26 June)

The finale of the hit Australian dramedy, following the continuing adventures of odd couple Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer), who are now officially a couple living together at his place with their special needs dog, Colin.

Read: Colin From Accounts S2 review: more to the story

Becoming Ian Brady – Season 1 (27 June)

The Moors Murders shocked Britain in the 1960s. Five children murdered at the hands of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. This series turns the lens on Brady to take a unique look at what made him into arguably the UK’s worst ever serial killer.

Saw X (28 June)

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

Added recently to Binge

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (17 June)

Series based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (20 June)

Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to be crowned best at the wheel.

Anyone But You (21 June)

Binge Anyone But You
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You. Image: Columbia Pictures.

2023 film. After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Read: Anyone But You cinematographer Danny Ruhlmann: ‘The wedding scene is paramount’

Saw X (21 June)

2023 horror film. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Murder is Easy (23 June)

A new adaptation from Agatha Christie, the grand dame of cosy crime. On a train to London, the ambitious Luke Fitzwilliam meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him of a string of mysterious deaths in her quaint English village. Locals believe the deaths are accidents but she believes otherwise. When she is later found murdered, Fitzwilliam is determined to unmask the killer.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Bear returns to streaming this week. Image: Disney+.
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 April on all the major…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Megafauna: what killed Australia's giants ABC
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 24 to 30 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Nine Lives of... SBS on Demand.
Features

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on SBS from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
That '90s Show. Image: Netflix
Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Bear. Image: Disney+.
Features

Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login