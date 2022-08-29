Blaze gets an unfairly underwhelming release: box office news

Australian cinema tragics have been waiting patiently for Blaze. Causeway Films, started in 2014 by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings, supported the vision of actor turned auteur Jennifer Kent, creator of The Babadook and Nightingale. The two are now staunch for Del Kathryn Barton, the Archibald-winning painter turned animator who wrote Blaze as her first feature with Huna Amweero, a screenwriter, presenter and activist. Once again, Causeway is backing some of the most challenging work in our cinematic culture.

Causeway embraced Barton’s mix of live action, animation, and puppetry, to tell the story of a young girl witnessing a terrible crime. She invents an imaginary dragon to both flay and enchant the audience, taking Del Kathryn Barton’s fantastical cinematic imagination even further into magic realism.

It has some wonderful reviews and an underground reputation as tough but hypnotic. The Sydney Film Festival says: ‘ A rousing and moving film, Blaze is a bold hybrid of live action, puppetry and animation, an ode to female courage and a celebration of the power of the imagination.’

The question now is: what about the audience? Causeway knows very well that The Babadook is acknowledged as a wonderful cinematic achievement, but had a muted audience response here, despite clever promotion. It was celebrated mostly in France and filmmakers with dark stories in Australia are usually braced for rejection.

In week one, Blaze reached all of 35 cinemas, and accumulated $18,000. You can’t watch the trailer and think this is fair.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The best Australian figures of the week

Meanwhile, the highest film with an Australian touch on the box office ladder this week is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande at number seven. In week two it has 13 more cinemas but 16 fewer screens, so it must be on the move further into the independent (and regional) circuit. The reward is an extra $457,000, which is a manageable drop of 16%. Including previews, it has now grabbed a quick $1.79m, making Adelaide director Sophie Hyde even happier.

Read: Leo Grande beats box office performance anxiety

It is doing well against our benchmark example of How to Please a Woman, which did a pleasing $2.39m with no famous cast at all.

Despite an electric name in Emma Thompson, Leo Grande has done much worse in its British home. In ten weeks, it has made $1.84m, while its maximum number of theatres is 330. The world total is now $5.6m. The Germans are pitching in well with $1.77m, a figure which could be a couple of weeks behind. But it is streaming as a premium title in the UK and is only on Hulu in the US, which is corroding the cinema performance. [All figures are converted to AU$].

Read: Leo Grande – a sex film that works

Falling for Figaro, with its Australian producers, also fits this category of mainstream grown-up love and ambition pictures. After seven weeks here it has been horribly stripped of 27 screens to roll on with 40, yielding $24,000 this weekend which took it through the magic one-million moment. It has taken $1.5m around the world, with Hulu in the US to skim that market.

Read: Falling for Figaro producer on going global with a filmmaking family

Bosch and Rockit, which opened very quietly, has found a strain of tolerance in the exhibitors. It lost only seven screens to go out on 145, and took a minuscule $41,000 in its second weekend. The total is $178,000.

Read: Bosch and Rockit: the father-son love story to light up your winter

Gru and Elvis are both doing $300,000+ here in week ten, which leaves the animated conniver a clear $10m ahead, while Old Swivelhips has $404m around the world in the wake of a Gru-some $1.27 billion. Luhrmann probably sighs over this, but Elvis has hopped up both his bank balance and his reputation. I wonder if he would consider a remake of Cleopatra?

Mainstream films

Bullet Train has held its top slot for the fourth weekend, to reach $9.03m. To show just how quiet the cinemas are at this time of the year, the weekend total for Bullet Train was $979,000. The last time the top film made less than a million in a weekend was almost exactly a year ago, in July 2021, after February of the same year, when The Dry made over $20m. Ah, that those moments could come again.

Read: Bullet Train: Brad Pitt – that’s why you’re here, right?

Number two is even stranger. Concert film – André Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again! – arrived on 156 screens to make $930,000, which is maybe 50,000 people paying homage to the syrupy end of orchestral music.

Below that we have Top Gun: Maverick (zoom roar whoosh) with $629,000, then Nope (eek! The alien is hungry) , then Beast (run, run! That kitty is much too big) and The Invitation (vampire brides are hot, hot, hot).

America

In the US, the top picture was The Invitation, which ‘triumphed’ in the worst weekend of the year. Deadline acknowledges that the current films are disappointing reviewers, but still squarely blames the studios for dumping pictures without decent advertising budgets. One exception is MGM which put some muscle behind 3000 Years of Longing, directed by our very own George Miller.

Read: 3000 Years of Longing – George Miller wishes on two stars

Longing came out with $4.2m off 2,436 cinemas, at number seven, below Bullet Train, Beast, Top Gun and a couple of animated pet films.

Coming soon

We know you are dying top see Three Thousand Years of Longing. George Miller wrote it with Augusta Gore, the daughter of Sandy Gore with Miller, based on The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye by A.S.Byatt. Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba star, and received a six minute standing ovation at Cannes 2022, according to subjective impressions, which are never very reliable. Reviews for the picture are mixed, and that US release was pretty dire.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

It opens next weekend. Also springing out of the box is Orphan: First Kill which is a prequel to Orphan, a psychological horror film which flopped here in 2009. We don’t like that sort of thing.

Bu at least Three Thousand Years looks like a zany romp, a way of extending that side of George Miller’s nature that led to Babe and Happy Feet and maybe The Witches of Eastwick.