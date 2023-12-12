Black Snow, Ten Pound Poms and more: Stan’s 17 AACTA nominations

Australian streaming service Stan has received a whopping 17 AACTA award nominations, with original series Black Snow responsible for seven of them.

A further eight nominations were received across Stan original series’ RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3, Bad Behaviour, Bump Season 3, Wolf Like Me Season 2, Ten Pound Poms, and Bali 2002. Original film The Portable Door also received two nominations.

The awards Black Snow ​are now eligible for include Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in a Drama (for Travis Fimmel), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (for Alexander England) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (for Brooke Satchwell).

Set in the sugarcane fields of North Queensland with ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community, the six-part mystery drama series Black Snow is a coming-of-age drama combined with a whodunnit.

Read: Black Snow on Stan burns brightly – review

Among the other noms mentioned above, Bump Season 3 is up for Best Drama Series, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3 is up for Best Reality Program and Best Comedy Performer (for Rhys Nicholson), and Bad Behaviour is up for Best Miniseries and Best Original Score.

Stan’s complete nominations for the 2024 AACTA Awards:

Black Snow

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama – Travis Fimmel

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama – Brooke Satchwell

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama – Alexander England

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television – Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television – Episode 1 – Lucas Taylor

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television – Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie

Bad Behaviour

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television – Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo

Read: Bad Behaviour review: malice, manipulation and hope

Bali 2002

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama – Richard Roxburgh

Bump Season 3

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer – Rhys Nicholson

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

The Portable Door

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup

AACTA Award for Best Production Design

Ten Pound Poms

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television – Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel

Wolf Like Me Season 2

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup ​ – Sheldon Wade, Adam Johansen, Damian Martin

The 2024 AACTA Industry Awards take place on 8 February followed by the 2024 AACTA Awards on 10 February on the Gold Coast.