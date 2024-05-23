Birdeater: Australian psychological thriller secures release date

Independent Australian psychological thriller Birdeater has secured a release date in national cinemas of 18 July, with the trailer and poster released simultaneously by distributor Umbrella.

Birdeater is the debut film of first-time directors Jack Clark and Jim Weir, who saw the darkly comedic film sell out sessions at SXSW Austin, MIFF and Cinefest Oz, before winning the Audience Award for Best Australian Narrative Feature at 2023 Sydney Film Festival.

The film follows a nervous bride-to-be (Shabana Azeez) who is invited to her own fiancé’s (Mackenzie Fearnley) Buck’s Party. When uncomfortable details about their relationship are exposed, the celebration night takes a turn for the feral (indeed, the film has been described using that word by many a critic).

Still from Birdeater . Image: Umbrella Films.

‘Taking inspiration from Australian new wave cinema, Birdeater is an unapologetic look at how Australia’s iconic masculinity identity has become incompatible with contemporary gender politics,’ reads the official press release. ‘Bringing outback cinema to the North Shore private schoolboy, it comments on co-dependency in both romantic relationships and platonic friendships in an iconic bush location peppered with nangs, joyrides and ketamine.’

Watch the trailer for Birdeater below:

Birdeater is produced by Breathless Films, a company established by Ulysses Oliver and Ben Ferris in 2020.

‘Told from the Australian male perspective, the story draws us in to feel like one of the boys, only to turn and make us feel culpable,’ said Ulysses Oliver.’ This film is not just an entertaining, feral, genre-bending joyride; it’s a necessary conversation to foster understanding and change.’

‘We’ve been amazed to see our film resonate so deeply with audiences around the world, despite being so specific to Australia,’ Directors Jim Clark and Jack Weir said. ‘Birdeater is an intense, wild, and challenging film, and we’re delighted to finally be screening in Aussie cinemas.’

Birdeater is in cinemas from 18 July 2024.