News

 > News

Birdeater: Australian psychological thriller secures release date

Festival favourite Birdeater flies into Australian cinemas this July.
23 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Birdeater. Image: Umbrella Entertainment

Film

Birdeater. Image: Umbrella Entertainment

Share Icon

Independent Australian psychological thriller Birdeater has secured a release date in national cinemas of 18 July, with the trailer and poster released simultaneously by distributor Umbrella.

Birdeater is the debut film of first-time directors Jack Clark and Jim Weir, who saw the darkly comedic film sell out sessions at SXSW Austin, MIFF and Cinefest Oz, before winning the Audience Award for Best Australian Narrative Feature at 2023 Sydney Film Festival.

The film follows a nervous bride-to-be (Shabana Azeez) who is invited to her own fiancé’s (Mackenzie Fearnley) Buck’s Party. When uncomfortable details about their relationship are exposed, the celebration night takes a turn for the feral (indeed, the film has been described using that word by many a critic).

>Still from Birdeater. Image: Umbrella Films.

Read: New Australian films coming in 2024: movie releases

‘Taking inspiration from Australian new wave cinema, Birdeater is an unapologetic look at how Australia’s iconic masculinity identity has become incompatible with contemporary gender politics,’ reads the official press release. ‘Bringing outback cinema to the North Shore private schoolboy, it comments on co-dependency in both romantic relationships and platonic friendships in an iconic bush location peppered with nangs, joyrides and ketamine.’

Watch the trailer for Birdeater below:

>

Birdeater is produced by Breathless Films, a company established by Ulysses Oliver and Ben Ferris in 2020.

‘Told from the Australian male perspective, the story draws us in to feel like one of the boys, only to turn and make us feel culpable,’ said Ulysses Oliver.’ This film is not just an entertaining, feral, genre-bending joyride; it’s a necessary conversation to foster understanding and change.’

‘We’ve been amazed to see our film resonate so deeply with audiences around the world, despite being so specific to Australia,’ Directors Jim Clark and Jack Weir said. ‘Birdeater is an intense, wild, and challenging film, and we’re delighted to finally be screening in Aussie cinemas.’

Birdeater is in cinemas from 18 July 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Barry Otto in Otto by Otto. Image: Stan
News

Otto by Otto: first look at Barry Otto doco by daughter Gracie Otto

The documentary is an intimate portrait of stage and screen icon, presented by daughter, Gracie Otto. It will premiere at…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Stan Christmas movie creators Jenna Owen and Vic Erbst
News

Stan Christmas movie in production: Nugget is Dead

The latest holiday movie from Stan comes from comedy writers Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst.

ScreenHub staff
Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy
Reviews

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review – grinds every gear

Can George Miller strike grease lightning again with this fast and furious prequel led by Anya Taylor-Joy?

Stephen A Russell
Paco
Reviews

Paco review: a fantasy quest through the everyday

Tim Carlier’s clever and ambitious low-budget comedy is a love letter to Adelaide and its communal arts scene.

David Heslin
Dr Gondarra in Luku Ngarra. Image supplied by the First Nations Film Festival.
News

First Nations Film Festival returns for National Reconciliation Week

From 27 May you can watch the landmark First Nations Film Festival online as part of Reconciliation Week 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login