Binge, like Netflix and Stan, will now stream in 4K

4K streams are coming to Binge this month, with the streamer confirming it will be available on both Standard and Premium subscription tiers.

At the customer’s end, a TV that can display 4K images will be required.

In addition to this news, Binge also announced it would be be adding live and breaking news channels to its offerings – including CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg and more.

‘We know customers love streaming entertainment in 4K, especially big production shows like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us which is why I am so pleased that we can now provide this feature,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director of BINGE.

‘The addition of live news channels will help viewers stay up to date with all the latest news from around the world, offering more content, and greater value to our customers.’

Read: House of the Dragon review: a fiery new game is afoot

There are currently no live TV networks broadcasting in 4K (aside from Foxtel) in Australia. Stan and Netflix offer 4K viewing, but only on their premium plans. Prime Video includes 4K streaming in its base plan, as does Disney Plus and Apple TV+. Without a 4K option, streams are limited to the maximum resolution of 1080p HD.

Binge is the latest streamer to offer 4K options on its streaming service.