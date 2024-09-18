News

Baz Luhrmann’s Joan of Arc movie will be ‘the ultimate coming of age story’

Baz Luhrmann will tackle tale of Joan of Arc in his next film for Warner Bros.
18 Sep 2024 14:33
Silvi Vann-Wall
Joan of Arc – Archives nationales (France) - AE-II-2490 by Vinzez Sozvr Zovzanza. Image in Public Domain.

Film

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, Moulin Rouge!) is apparently setting his sights on 15th century France for his next film.

As confirmed by Warner Bros. to Deadline, Luhrmann’s next feature will ether be titled Jehanne or Jehanne d’Arc , and will be an ambitious retelling of Joan of Arc’s life. Known for his bold visual style and grand storytelling, Luhrmann will no doubt bring his signature flair to this historical tale of war and faith.

The story reportedly centres on Joan of Arc, the peasant girl who claimed ‘divine guidance’ in leading the French army during the Hundred Years’ War. According to a newly released casting call, Joan’s transformation from a humble village girl to a revered military figure and eventual martyr will be framed here as ‘the ultimate teen girl coming of age story’.

While Luhrmann and co are currently tight-lipped about the film, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the search is on for a young female lead to play Joan/Jehanne.

Speculation is already brewing about potential frontrunners, with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega hinting in recent interviews that Joan of Arc would be her dream role.

Jehanne d’Arc follows Luhrmann’s film Elvis, which garnered eight Oscar nominations and grossed $288 million globally, and Faraway Downs, a limited series based on his 2008 film Australia. It also marks a shift in direction after Luhrmann’s previous attachment to an adaptation of Russian novel The Master and Margarita, which he stepped away from earlier this year.

Jehanne d’Arc does not yet have a release date.

