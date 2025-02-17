Bafta Award winners 2025: Conclave beats The Brutalist and more …

All the nominees and winners from the 2025 Bafta Awards, held in London.
Bafta: Best film
Winner: Conclave
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
From ScreenHub:
‘As an atheist, I never thought I’d be so intrigued by the inner machinations of the Vatican and its process of selecting a new Pope, but after seeing Edward Berger’s excellent film Conclave I’m begging for 16 seasons of a reality series about it.
‘The Pope is dead, and Cardinal Lawrence (the predictably excellent Ralph Fiennes) now acts in his stead while managing the conclave. During this time, 120 cardinals arrive at the Vatican and are sequestered away from the public while competing to be the next Pope.
‘The election, which is won with a majority vote, consists of carefully acted-out rituals that are both ancient and intricate. But under this visage of Catholic grace and dignity, there are scandals a-plenty, and much tea to be spilled.’ Read more …
Bafta: Outstanding British film
Winner: Conclave
Bird
Blitz
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Bafta: Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)
Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)
Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer)
Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
From ScreenHub:
‘Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom,’ is the oft-repeated refrain in British director Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature film, Kneecap, a fictionalised biopic about the popular – some would say notorious – Irish hip hop trio of the same name.
‘Rapping as Gaeilge (in Irish) is a political statement for Kneecap; a defiant act of cultural reclamation in response to 700 years of British colonial oppression (including the introduction of a law banning the speaking of Irish under certain circumstances in 1367; the first of several such attempts to actively silence and repress the language).
‘Consequently, Kneecap the film, a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame, is not only a work of entertainment: it’s also a call to arms on behalf of endangered languages everywhere.’ Read more …
Bafta: Best film not in the English language
Winner: Emilia Pérez
All We Imagine As Light
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Bafta: Best documentary
Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Will & Harper
Bafta: Best animated film
Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Bafta: Best children’s & family film
Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
The Wild Robot
Bafta: Best director
Winner: The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Anora, Sean Baker
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Bafta: Best original screenplay
Winner: A Real Pain
The Brutalist
Kneecap
The Substance
Bafta: Best adapted screenplay
Winner: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Bafta: Best leading actress
Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Bafta: Best leading actor
Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Bafta: Best supporting actress
Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Bafta: Best supporting actor
Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Bafta: Best casting
Winner: Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Bafta: Best cinematography
Winner: The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Bafta: Best editing
Winner: Conclave
Anora
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Bafta: Best costume design
Winner: Wicked
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
From ScreenHub:
‘Like many of you, I had my reservations about Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Pre-existing IP for the holiday season? Groundbreaking.
‘The musical, written by Winnie Holzman and composed by Stephen Schwartz, is itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which is a revisionist take on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – which of course is best known as that most sacred of cinematic achievements, The Wizard of Oz. Phew.’ Read more …
Bafta: Best make up and hair
Winner: The Substance
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
From ScreenHub:
‘French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance has brought the ghastly hag into the 21st century with a unique and gory revival starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. The Substance has been dubbed with genre labels like ‘feminist’ and ‘body horror’. While these classifications are true enough, it also certainly nails the brief for ‘hagsploitation’ films like Baby Jane.
‘Though Sunset Boulevard (1950) served as a powerful predecessor, Baby Jane birthed a short-lived genre known as ‘hagsploitation’ (also referred to as ‘psycho-biddy’ and ‘grand dame guignol’), which had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, the genre has mostly laid dormant though the demand on women – especially in entertainment – to defy the ageing process has skyrocketed. Films such as Neil Jordan’s Greta (2018) and Ti West’s X trilogy (2022–2024) have certainly paid homage to this dusty corner of filmography, but never quite went all the way.’ Read more …
Bafta: Best original score
Winner: The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Bafta: Best production design
Winner: Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Bafta: Best sound
Winner: Dune: Part Two
Blitz
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
From ScreenHub:
‘Coming out of the first Dune, anyone familiar with the novel – or David Lynch’s uneven but underrated 1984 adaptation – had a few questions about what Dune Part Two would hold. For one, the first film had used up most of the plot, leaving little more than an escalating series of battles and the growing misgivings of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to fill the back half. How would director Denis Villeneuve turn that thin gruel into an epic worthy of the name?
‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.’ Read more …
Bafta: Best special visual effects
Winner: Dune: Part Two
Better Man
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Bafta: Best British short animation
Winner: Wander to Wonder
Adiós
Mog’s Christmas
Bafta: Best British short film
Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Stomach Bug
Bafta: Rising star award (voted for by the public)
Winner: David Jonsson
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan