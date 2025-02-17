Bafta Award winners 2025: Conclave beats The Brutalist and more …

All the nominees and winners from the 2025 Bafta Awards, held in London.

Bafta: Best film

Winner: Conclave

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

From ScreenHub:

‘As an atheist, I never thought I’d be so intrigued by the inner machinations of the Vatican and its process of selecting a new Pope, but after seeing Edward Berger’s excellent film Conclave I’m begging for 16 seasons of a reality series about it.

‘The Pope is dead, and Cardinal Lawrence (the predictably excellent Ralph Fiennes) now acts in his stead while managing the conclave. During this time, 120 cardinals arrive at the Vatican and are sequestered away from the public while competing to be the next Pope.

‘The election, which is won with a majority vote, consists of carefully acted-out rituals that are both ancient and intricate. But under this visage of Catholic grace and dignity, there are scandals a-plenty, and much tea to be spilled.’ Read more …

Bafta: Outstanding British film

Winner: Conclave

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Bafta: Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Kneecap. Image: Madman Films.

Winner: Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)

Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)

Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer)

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

From ScreenHub:

‘Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom,’ is the oft-repeated refrain in British director Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature film, Kneecap, a fictionalised biopic about the popular – some would say notorious – Irish hip hop trio of the same name.

‘Rapping as Gaeilge (in Irish) is a political statement for Kneecap; a defiant act of cultural reclamation in response to 700 years of British colonial oppression (including the introduction of a law banning the speaking of Irish under certain circumstances in 1367; the first of several such attempts to actively silence and repress the language).

‘Consequently, Kneecap the film, a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame, is not only a work of entertainment: it’s also a call to arms on behalf of endangered languages everywhere.’ Read more …

Bafta: Best film not in the English language

Winner: Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine As Light

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Bafta: Best documentary

Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Bafta: Best animated film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Bafta: Best children’s & family film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom



The Wild Robot

Bafta: Best director

Winner: The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Anora, Sean Baker



Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Bafta: Best original screenplay

Winner: A Real Pain

The Brutalist

Kneecap

The Substance

Bafta: Best adapted screenplay

Winner: Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Bafta: Best leading actress

Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Bafta: Best leading actor

Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Bafta: Best supporting actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Bafta: Best supporting actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Bafta: Best casting

Winner: Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Bafta: Best cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Bafta: Best editing

Winner: Conclave Anora Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez Kneecap

Bafta: Best costume design

Winner: Wicked

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

From ScreenHub:

‘Like many of you, I had my reservations about Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. Pre-existing IP for the holiday season? Groundbreaking.

‘The musical, written by Winnie Holzman and composed by Stephen Schwartz, is itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which is a revisionist take on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – which of course is best known as that most sacred of cinematic achievements, The Wizard of Oz. Phew.’ Read more …

Bafta: Best make up and hair

Demi Moore in The Substance. Image: Mubi.

Winner: The Substance

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

From ScreenHub:

‘French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance has brought the ghastly hag into the 21st century with a unique and gory revival starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. The Substance has been dubbed with genre labels like ‘feminist’ and ‘body horror’. While these classifications are true enough, it also certainly nails the brief for ‘hagsploitation’ films like Baby Jane.

‘Though Sunset Boulevard (1950) served as a powerful predecessor, Baby Jane birthed a short-lived genre known as ‘hagsploitation’ (also referred to as ‘psycho-biddy’ and ‘grand dame guignol’), which had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, the genre has mostly laid dormant though the demand on women – especially in entertainment – to defy the ageing process has skyrocketed. Films such as Neil Jordan’s Greta (2018) and Ti West’s X trilogy (2022–2024) have certainly paid homage to this dusty corner of filmography, but never quite went all the way.’ Read more …

Bafta: Best original score

Winner: The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Bafta: Best production design

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures.

Winner: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Bafta: Best sound

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros.

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

From ScreenHub:

‘Coming out of the first Dune, anyone familiar with the novel – or David Lynch’s uneven but underrated 1984 adaptation – had a few questions about what Dune Part Two would hold. For one, the first film had used up most of the plot, leaving little more than an escalating series of battles and the growing misgivings of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to fill the back half. How would director Denis Villeneuve turn that thin gruel into an epic worthy of the name?

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.’ Read more …

Bafta: Best special visual effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes



Wicked

Bafta: Best British short animation

Winner: Wander to Wonder

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Bafta: Best British short film

Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk



Stomach Bug

Bafta: Rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: David Jonsson

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan