Australian Production Design Guild 2023 award nominees announced

The Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) has announced its 2023 APDG Awards nominees ahead of a ceremony in Melbourne in August. The full list is below:
Docklands Studios Melbourne Art Direction for a Feature Film or Television Production Award
Elvis
Damien Drew APDG – Senior Art Director
Tuesday Stone, Matt Wynne – Art Directors
Christopher Tangney – Digital Art Director
La Brea (Season 2)
Kate Saunders – Art Director
Ben Barber – Art Director
Thor Love and Thunder
Dale J. Mackie – Virtual Art Director
Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director
Nicholas Dare – Art Director
Production Art Department Concept Art Award
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Matt Hatton – Concept Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1)
Daniel J Burns – Concept Artist
Jonathan Lee – Production Designer
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Annet Mackie – Concept Artist
Catherine Martin Costume Design for a Feature Film Award
Blueback
Lien See Leong – Costume Designer
Poker Face
Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer
Thirteen Lives
Tess Schofield – Costume Designer
Cris Baldwin – Assistant Costume Designer
True Spirit
Justine Seymour – Costume Designer
The Jennie Tate Costume Design for a Live Performance or Event Award Sponsored by HLA Management
Amadeus
Anna Cordingley APDG – Costume Designer
Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales – Costume Directors
Blithe Spirit
David Fleischer – Designer
Less
Aislinn King – Costume Designer
Tell Me I’m Here
Ella Butler – Costume Designer
Judy Tanner – Costume Supervisor
JMB FX Studio Costume Design for a Television Production Award
Black Snow
Vanessa Loh – Costume Designer
Helen Maggs – Costume Supervisor
Heartbreak High
Rita Carmody – Costume Designer
Emma Russell – Costume Supervisor
Genevieve Graham & Jasmine Christie – Buyer/Dressers
Irreverent
Edie Kurzer APDG – Costume Designer
Justine Baker – Costume Supervisor
Mystery Road Origin
Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer
Photoplay Design for a Commercial Award
Coffee Club ‘Coffee is our Middle Name’
Madeleine Barlow – Costume Designer
ABC ‘Listen’
Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer
Alpro ‘Earth Day’
Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer
Vodafone x Apple ‘Unlimited’
Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer
WSIWYG 3D Design for a Digital Production or Performance Award
Elvis
Josh Simmonds – Visual Effects Supervisor
Nathan Ortiz – CG Supervisor
Drew Wood-Davies – Head of Lighting and Look Dev
Kiersten Casey – Joint Head of Model/Texture
Dom Hellier – Joint Head of 2D
Interceptor
Stuart White – Visual Effects Supervisor
Haris Kruskic – VFX Producer
Chris Spry – Executive VFX Producer / MD
Alastair Stephen – Head of VFX
Adam Paschke – Compositing Supervisor
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Glenn Melenhorst – Visual Effects Supervisor
Sam Doolan – CG Supervisor
Nicholas Tripodi – Head of Animation
Matt Omond – Joint Head of 2D
Jordan Koler – Lead Lighting Artist
Next Printing Graphic Design Award
Crazy Fun Park
Stephanie Leigh – Graphic Designer
Crazy Fun Park
Phoenix Waddell – Graphic Designer / Illustrator
Paddy Reardon – Production Designer
Elvis
Jessica Barrell, Samantha Dabrowski and Bowen Ellames – Graphic Designers
Event Engineering Lighting Design for a Live Performance or Event Award
Anatomy of a Suicide
Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designer
Cleansed
Benjamin Brockman and Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designers
Overflow
Benjamin Brockman – Lighting Designer
Sunday
Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer
Design Awards Make-up, Prosthetic Make-up or Hair Design Award
Blaze
Rose Saffioti – Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Elvis
Jason Baird – Prosthetics Supervisor
Shane Thomas – Make-up Designer
Mark Coulier – Prosthetics Designer
Louise Coulston – Key Hair
Poker Face
Lynne O’Brien – Hair and/or Make-up Designer
David Jennings – Supervisor
Kalotina Amperidis – Key Hair & Make-up
Rachel Scane – Make-up & Prosthetic Artist
Samara Gildea – Make-up Artist
Cassie Hanlon – Make-up & Hair Artist
Creative Crunchers Multi-discipline Design for a Live Performance or Event Award
Adrift
Nathan Sibthorpe – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Blue
Cris Baldwin and Jake Nash – Multi-disciplinary Designers
Horses
Cris Baldwin – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Monsters
Paul Jackson APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Harlequin Floors Production Design for a Television Production Award
Bali 2002
Tim Ferrier APDG – Production Designer
Daniel Willis, Emily Lam – Art Directors
Brian Nickless – Set Designer
Craig Mandile – Graphic Designer
Tom Coppola – Set Decorator
Beep and Mort
Jonathon Oxlade – Multi-disciplinary Designer
La Brea (Season 2)
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG – Production Designers
The Twelve
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer
Storm FX Production Design or Costume Design for a Short Film, Music Video or Web Series Award
All Silent Dogs
Isabella Andronos – Designer
Meg White – Cinematographer
Don’t Tell Me You Love Me
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer
Brad Diebert – Art Director
Hariet Dunn – Property Master
Hamish McMullen – Set Dresser
Vigil: Awaken
Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer
Viv’s Silly Mango
Marcel Lim – Production Designer
Stanmart Film Services Set Decoration for a Feature Film or Television Production Award
Bali 2002
Tom Coppola – Set Decorator
Stephanie Dunlop, Susanna Sykes, Lachlan Brown, Doran McQuire – Buyer/Dressers
Elvis
Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator
Catherine Martin APDG & Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director
Poker Face
Jan Edwards – Set Decorator
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator
Virginia Mesiti – Assistant Set Decorator
Chris Tomkins – Senior Buyer/Dresser
Ruth Levi, Karla Urizar – Buyer/Dresser
Jo Thorpe – Set Decorator Textiles
Film Cars Australia Title Design Award
Halloween Ends
Zenon Kohler – Title Designer
Rob Conn – 3D Previs
Phil Jackson – 3D FX & Lighting
Cam Wright – 3D Lighting & Pipeline Support
Brad Coomber – Compositor
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta – Compositor
Slant
Nathan Su – Title Designer
Technical Direction Company Video Design for a Live Performance or Event Award
First Casualty
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer
Lucky and the Flight of the Sky Puppies
Justin Harrison – Video Designer
The Mystery of the Valkyrie
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer
Jordan Peña – Associate Motion Designer
Hannah Barr – Associate Video Producer
Joel Tronoff – Cinematographer
NIDA Foundation Trust Emerging Designer for a Live Performance or Event Award
Burning
Angelina Grace Meany – Production Designer
Eclipse
Angelica Rush and Eloise Kent – Multi-disciplinary Designers
Seven Days of Silence
Ruby Jenkins – Production Designer
The Seagull
Lochie Odgers – Set Designer
Bella Thompson – Video Designer
Meg Anderson – Costume Designer
Eleanor Weller-Brown – Lighting Designer
Cameron Russell – Sound Designer / Composer
AFTRS Emerging Designer for a Screen Production Award
Occam’s Razor
Lufan Shi – Production Designer
Small
Pernell Marsden – Production Designer
Bree Ogden – Art Director
Starlings of the Hyperreal
Amelia Hutchinson – Production Designer
Atoosa Monazami – Art Director
Lin Kerr – Graphic Designer
Thallium Enthusiasts
Bethany Hewitt – Costume Designer
Vectorworks Australia Set Design for A Live Performance or Event Award
Fashion Freak Show
Justin Nardella – Designer
Galleria Campari: ‘Rivus’ 23rd Biennale of Sydney
Cris Baldwin – Production Designer
Mark Swartz – Art Director
Hubris & Humiliation
Isabel Hudson – Set Designer
School of Rock
Madeleine Barlow – Set Designer
Docklands Studios Melbourne Production Design for a Feature Film Award
Elvis
Catherine Martin APDG and Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers
Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director
The Invitation
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer
Clare Keyte, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Set Decorators
Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Roger Ford APDG – Production Designer
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director
Nicholas Dare – Art Director
Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator
You Won’t Be Alone
Bethany Ryan – Production Designer
The winners will be announced on 26 August at the Federation Hall, VCA in Melbourne.