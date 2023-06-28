News

Australian Production Design Guild 2023 award nominees announced

The APDG has announced its 2023 APDG Awards nominees ahead of an awards ceremony in Melbourne in August.
28 Jun 2023
ScreenHub staff

Elvis has been nominated in multiple categories for this year’s APDG Awards. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) has announced its 2023 APDG Awards nominees ahead of a ceremony in Melbourne in August. The full list is below:

Docklands Studios Melbourne Art Direction for a Feature Film or Television Production Award

Elvis
Damien Drew APDG – Senior Art Director
Tuesday Stone, Matt Wynne – Art Directors
Christopher Tangney – Digital Art Director

La Brea (Season 2)
Kate Saunders – Art Director
Ben Barber – Art Director

Thor Love and Thunder
Dale J. Mackie – Virtual Art Director

Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director
Nicholas Dare – Art Director

Production Art Department Concept Art Award

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Matt Hatton – Concept Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1)
Daniel J Burns – Concept Artist
Jonathan Lee – Production Designer

Three Thousand Years of Longing
Annet Mackie – Concept Artist

Catherine Martin Costume Design for a Feature Film Award

Blueback
Lien See Leong – Costume Designer

Poker Face
Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer

Thirteen Lives
Tess Schofield – Costume Designer
Cris Baldwin – Assistant Costume Designer

True Spirit
Justine Seymour – Costume Designer

The Jennie Tate Costume Design for a Live Performance or Event Award Sponsored by HLA Management

Amadeus
Anna Cordingley APDG – Costume Designer
Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales – Costume Directors

Blithe Spirit
David Fleischer – Designer

Less
Aislinn King – Costume Designer

Tell Me I’m Here
Ella Butler – Costume Designer
Judy Tanner – Costume Supervisor

JMB FX Studio Costume Design for a Television Production Award

Black Snow
Vanessa Loh – Costume Designer
Helen Maggs – Costume Supervisor

Heartbreak High
Rita Carmody – Costume Designer
Emma Russell – Costume Supervisor
Genevieve Graham & Jasmine Christie – Buyer/Dressers

Irreverent
Edie Kurzer APDG – Costume Designer
Justine Baker – Costume Supervisor

Mystery Road Origin
Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer

Photoplay Design for a Commercial Award

Coffee Club ‘Coffee is our Middle Name’
Madeleine Barlow – Costume Designer

ABC ‘Listen’
Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer

Alpro ‘Earth Day’
Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer

Vodafone x Apple ‘Unlimited’
Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer

WSIWYG 3D Design for a Digital Production or Performance Award

Elvis
Josh Simmonds – Visual Effects Supervisor
Nathan Ortiz – CG Supervisor
Drew Wood-Davies – Head of Lighting and Look Dev
Kiersten Casey – Joint Head of Model/Texture
Dom Hellier – Joint Head of 2D

Interceptor
Stuart White – Visual Effects Supervisor
Haris Kruskic – VFX Producer
Chris Spry – Executive VFX Producer / MD
Alastair Stephen – Head of VFX
Adam Paschke – Compositing Supervisor

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Glenn Melenhorst – Visual Effects Supervisor
Sam Doolan – CG Supervisor
Nicholas Tripodi – Head of Animation
Matt Omond – Joint Head of 2D
Jordan Koler – Lead Lighting Artist

Next Printing Graphic Design Award

Crazy Fun Park
Stephanie Leigh – Graphic Designer

Crazy Fun Park
Phoenix Waddell – Graphic Designer / Illustrator
Paddy Reardon – Production Designer

Elvis
Jessica Barrell, Samantha Dabrowski and Bowen Ellames – Graphic Designers

Event Engineering Lighting Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

Anatomy of a Suicide
Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designer

Cleansed
Benjamin Brockman and Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designers

Overflow
Benjamin Brockman – Lighting Designer

Sunday
Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer

Design Awards Make-up, Prosthetic Make-up or Hair Design Award

Blaze
Rose Saffioti – Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Elvis
Jason Baird – Prosthetics Supervisor
Shane Thomas – Make-up Designer
Mark Coulier – Prosthetics Designer
Louise Coulston – Key Hair

Poker Face
Lynne O’Brien – Hair and/or Make-up Designer
David Jennings – Supervisor
Kalotina Amperidis – Key Hair & Make-up
Rachel Scane – Make-up & Prosthetic Artist
Samara Gildea – Make-up Artist
Cassie Hanlon – Make-up & Hair Artist

Creative Crunchers Multi-discipline Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

Adrift
Nathan Sibthorpe – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Blue
Cris Baldwin and Jake Nash – Multi-disciplinary Designers

Horses
Cris Baldwin – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Monsters
Paul Jackson APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Harlequin Floors Production Design for a Television Production Award

Bali 2002
Tim Ferrier APDG – Production Designer
Daniel Willis, Emily Lam – Art Directors
Brian Nickless – Set Designer
Craig Mandile – Graphic Designer
Tom Coppola – Set Decorator

Beep and Mort
Jonathon Oxlade – Multi-disciplinary Designer

La Brea (Season 2)
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG – Production Designers

The Twelve
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer

Storm FX Production Design or Costume Design for a Short Film, Music Video or Web Series Award

All Silent Dogs
Isabella Andronos – Designer
Meg White – Cinematographer

Don’t Tell Me You Love Me
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer
Brad Diebert – Art Director
Hariet Dunn – Property Master
Hamish McMullen – Set Dresser

Vigil: Awaken
Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer

Viv’s Silly Mango
Marcel Lim – Production Designer

Stanmart Film Services Set Decoration for a Feature Film or Television Production Award

Bali 2002
Tom Coppola – Set Decorator
Stephanie Dunlop, Susanna Sykes, Lachlan Brown, Doran McQuire – Buyer/Dressers

Elvis
Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator
Catherine Martin APDG & Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director

Poker Face
Jan Edwards – Set Decorator

Three Thousand Years of Longing
Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator
Virginia Mesiti – Assistant Set Decorator
Chris Tomkins – Senior Buyer/Dresser
Ruth Levi, Karla Urizar – Buyer/Dresser
Jo Thorpe – Set Decorator Textiles

Film Cars Australia Title Design Award

Halloween Ends
Zenon Kohler – Title Designer
Rob Conn – 3D Previs
Phil Jackson – 3D FX & Lighting
Cam Wright – 3D Lighting & Pipeline Support
Brad Coomber – Compositor
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta – Compositor

Slant
Nathan Su – Title Designer

Technical Direction Company Video Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

First Casualty
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer

Lucky and the Flight of the Sky Puppies
Justin Harrison – Video Designer

The Mystery of the Valkyrie
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer
Jordan Peña – Associate Motion Designer 
Hannah Barr – Associate Video Producer
Joel Tronoff – Cinematographer

NIDA Foundation Trust Emerging Designer for a Live Performance or Event Award

Burning
Angelina Grace Meany – Production Designer

Eclipse
Angelica Rush and Eloise Kent – Multi-disciplinary Designers

Seven Days of Silence
Ruby Jenkins – Production Designer

The Seagull
Lochie Odgers – Set Designer
Bella Thompson – Video Designer
Meg Anderson – Costume Designer
Eleanor Weller-Brown – Lighting Designer
Cameron Russell – Sound Designer / Composer

AFTRS Emerging Designer for a Screen Production Award

Occam’s Razor
Lufan Shi – Production Designer

Small
Pernell Marsden – Production Designer
Bree Ogden – Art Director

Starlings of the Hyperreal
Amelia Hutchinson – Production Designer
Atoosa Monazami – Art Director
Lin Kerr – Graphic Designer

Thallium Enthusiasts
Bethany Hewitt – Costume Designer

Vectorworks Australia Set Design for A Live Performance or Event Award

Fashion Freak Show
Justin Nardella – Designer

Galleria Campari: ‘Rivus’ 23rd Biennale of Sydney
Cris Baldwin – Production Designer
Mark Swartz – Art Director

Hubris & Humiliation
Isabel Hudson – Set Designer

School of Rock
Madeleine Barlow – Set Designer

Docklands Studios Melbourne Production Design for a Feature Film Award

Elvis
Catherine Martin APDG and Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers
Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director

The Invitation
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer
Clare Keyte, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Set Decorators

Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Roger Ford APDG – Production Designer
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director
Nicholas Dare – Art Director
Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator

You Won’t Be Alone
Bethany Ryan – Production Designer

The winners will be announced on 26 August at the Federation Hall, VCA in Melbourne. 

