Australian Production Design Guild 2023 award nominees announced

The Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) has announced its 2023 APDG Awards nominees ahead of a ceremony in Melbourne in August. The full list is below:

Docklands Studios Melbourne Art Direction for a Feature Film or Television Production Award

Elvis

Damien Drew APDG – Senior Art Director

Tuesday Stone, Matt Wynne – Art Directors

Christopher Tangney – Digital Art Director



La Brea (Season 2)

Kate Saunders – Art Director

Ben Barber – Art Director

Thor Love and Thunder

Dale J. Mackie – Virtual Art Director



Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director

Nicholas Dare – Art Director

Production Art Department Concept Art Award

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Matt Hatton – Concept Artist



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1)

Daniel J Burns – Concept Artist

Jonathan Lee – Production Designer



Three Thousand Years of Longing

Annet Mackie – Concept Artist

Catherine Martin Costume Design for a Feature Film Award

Blueback

Lien See Leong – Costume Designer

Poker Face

Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer

Thirteen Lives

Tess Schofield – Costume Designer

Cris Baldwin – Assistant Costume Designer

True Spirit

Justine Seymour – Costume Designer

The Jennie Tate Costume Design for a Live Performance or Event Award Sponsored by HLA Management

Amadeus

Anna Cordingley APDG – Costume Designer

Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales – Costume Directors

Blithe Spirit

David Fleischer – Designer

Less

Aislinn King – Costume Designer

Tell Me I’m Here

Ella Butler – Costume Designer

Judy Tanner – Costume Supervisor

JMB FX Studio Costume Design for a Television Production Award

Black Snow

Vanessa Loh – Costume Designer

Helen Maggs – Costume Supervisor

Heartbreak High

Rita Carmody – Costume Designer

Emma Russell – Costume Supervisor

Genevieve Graham & Jasmine Christie – Buyer/Dressers

Irreverent

Edie Kurzer APDG – Costume Designer

Justine Baker – Costume Supervisor

Mystery Road Origin

Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer

Photoplay Design for a Commercial Award

Coffee Club ‘Coffee is our Middle Name’

Madeleine Barlow – Costume Designer

ABC ‘Listen’

Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer



Alpro ‘Earth Day’

Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer

Vodafone x Apple ‘Unlimited’

Virginia Mesiti – Production Designer

WSIWYG 3D Design for a Digital Production or Performance Award

Elvis

Josh Simmonds – Visual Effects Supervisor

Nathan Ortiz – CG Supervisor

Drew Wood-Davies – Head of Lighting and Look Dev

Kiersten Casey – Joint Head of Model/Texture

Dom Hellier – Joint Head of 2D

Interceptor

Stuart White – Visual Effects Supervisor

Haris Kruskic – VFX Producer

Chris Spry – Executive VFX Producer / MD

Alastair Stephen – Head of VFX

Adam Paschke – Compositing Supervisor

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Glenn Melenhorst – Visual Effects Supervisor

Sam Doolan – CG Supervisor

Nicholas Tripodi – Head of Animation

Matt Omond – Joint Head of 2D

Jordan Koler – Lead Lighting Artist

Next Printing Graphic Design Award

Crazy Fun Park

Stephanie Leigh – Graphic Designer

Crazy Fun Park

Phoenix Waddell – Graphic Designer / Illustrator

Paddy Reardon – Production Designer

Elvis

Jessica Barrell, Samantha Dabrowski and Bowen Ellames – Graphic Designers

Event Engineering Lighting Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

Anatomy of a Suicide

Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designer

Cleansed

Benjamin Brockman and Morgan Moroney – Lighting Designers

Overflow

Benjamin Brockman – Lighting Designer

Sunday

Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer

Design Awards Make-up, Prosthetic Make-up or Hair Design Award

Blaze

Rose Saffioti – Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Elvis

Jason Baird – Prosthetics Supervisor

Shane Thomas – Make-up Designer

Mark Coulier – Prosthetics Designer

Louise Coulston – Key Hair

Poker Face

Lynne O’Brien – Hair and/or Make-up Designer

David Jennings – Supervisor

Kalotina Amperidis – Key Hair & Make-up

Rachel Scane – Make-up & Prosthetic Artist

Samara Gildea – Make-up Artist

Cassie Hanlon – Make-up & Hair Artist

Creative Crunchers Multi-discipline Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

Adrift

Nathan Sibthorpe – Multi-disciplinary Designer



Blue

Cris Baldwin and Jake Nash – Multi-disciplinary Designers



Horses

Cris Baldwin – Multi-disciplinary Designer



Monsters

Paul Jackson APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Harlequin Floors Production Design for a Television Production Award

Bali 2002

Tim Ferrier APDG – Production Designer

Daniel Willis, Emily Lam – Art Directors

Brian Nickless – Set Designer

Craig Mandile – Graphic Designer

Tom Coppola – Set Decorator

Beep and Mort

Jonathon Oxlade – Multi-disciplinary Designer

La Brea (Season 2)

Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG – Production Designers

The Twelve

Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer

Storm FX Production Design or Costume Design for a Short Film, Music Video or Web Series Award

All Silent Dogs

Isabella Andronos – Designer

Meg White – Cinematographer

Don’t Tell Me You Love Me

Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer

Brad Diebert – Art Director

Hariet Dunn – Property Master

Hamish McMullen – Set Dresser

Vigil: Awaken

Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer

Viv’s Silly Mango

Marcel Lim – Production Designer

Stanmart Film Services Set Decoration for a Feature Film or Television Production Award

Bali 2002

Tom Coppola – Set Decorator

Stephanie Dunlop, Susanna Sykes, Lachlan Brown, Doran McQuire – Buyer/Dressers

Elvis

Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator

Catherine Martin APDG & Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers

Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director

Poker Face

Jan Edwards – Set Decorator

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator

Virginia Mesiti – Assistant Set Decorator

Chris Tomkins – Senior Buyer/Dresser

Ruth Levi, Karla Urizar – Buyer/Dresser

Jo Thorpe – Set Decorator Textiles

Film Cars Australia Title Design Award

Halloween Ends

Zenon Kohler – Title Designer

Rob Conn – 3D Previs

Phil Jackson – 3D FX & Lighting

Cam Wright – 3D Lighting & Pipeline Support

Brad Coomber – Compositor

Bruno Ribeiro Profeta – Compositor

Slant

Nathan Su – Title Designer

Technical Direction Company Video Design for a Live Performance or Event Award

First Casualty

Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer

Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer

Lucky and the Flight of the Sky Puppies

Justin Harrison – Video Designer

The Mystery of the Valkyrie

Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer

Jake Lodder – Associate Video Designer

Jordan Peña – Associate Motion Designer

Hannah Barr – Associate Video Producer

Joel Tronoff – Cinematographer

NIDA Foundation Trust Emerging Designer for a Live Performance or Event Award

Burning

Angelina Grace Meany – Production Designer



Eclipse

Angelica Rush and Eloise Kent – Multi-disciplinary Designers



Seven Days of Silence

Ruby Jenkins – Production Designer



The Seagull

Lochie Odgers – Set Designer

Bella Thompson – Video Designer

Meg Anderson – Costume Designer

Eleanor Weller-Brown – Lighting Designer

Cameron Russell – Sound Designer / Composer

AFTRS Emerging Designer for a Screen Production Award

Occam’s Razor

Lufan Shi – Production Designer

Small

Pernell Marsden – Production Designer

Bree Ogden – Art Director

Starlings of the Hyperreal

Amelia Hutchinson – Production Designer

Atoosa Monazami – Art Director

Lin Kerr – Graphic Designer

Thallium Enthusiasts

Bethany Hewitt – Costume Designer

Vectorworks Australia Set Design for A Live Performance or Event Award

Fashion Freak Show

Justin Nardella – Designer

Galleria Campari: ‘Rivus’ 23rd Biennale of Sydney

Cris Baldwin – Production Designer

Mark Swartz – Art Director

Hubris & Humiliation

Isabel Hudson – Set Designer

School of Rock

Madeleine Barlow – Set Designer

Docklands Studios Melbourne Production Design for a Feature Film Award

Elvis

Catherine Martin APDG and Karen Murphy APDG – Production Designers

Beverley Dunn APDG – Set Decorator

Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director

The Invitation

Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer

Clare Keyte, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Set Decorators

Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Roger Ford APDG – Production Designer

Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director

Nicholas Dare – Art Director

Lisa Thompson – Set Decorator

You Won’t Be Alone

Bethany Ryan – Production Designer

The winners will be announced on 26 August at the Federation Hall, VCA in Melbourne.